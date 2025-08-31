Giuliani hospitalized with multiple injuries after car crash

By Cate Cadell Washington Post

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and onetime attorney for Donald Trump, was injured in a car crash in New Hampshire and hospitalized with a fractured vertebra, according to his head of security and New Hampshire police.

The crash occurred on the highway when the car that Giuliani was riding in Saturday night was hit from behind at high speed, said Giuliani’s head of security, Michael Ragusa, in a statement posted Sunday on X. Ragusa emphasized the incident was “not a targeted attack,” noting that Giuliani was driving a rental vehicle and that “no one knew it was him.”

The former mayor “was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg,” Ragusa said in the statement.

Earlier that evening, Giuliani had stopped to assist a woman who flagged him down, the statement said. Ragusa said she was a victim of domestic violence and that Giuliani contacted the police and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

In later posts, Ragusa said he believes the two episodes are unrelated. “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories,” he wrote.

New Hampshire police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that a 19-year-old woman driving a Honda HR-V hit the rear of a Ford Bronco driven by a Michigan man. Giuliani was a passenger in the Bronco.

The impact sent both cars into the highway median, leaving them heavily damaged. Giuliani and his driver sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” and were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, police said. The driver of the Honda HR-V was also injured.

The police statement said the same troopers investigating the earlier domestic violence incident came to the aid at the site of the highway crash. The statementsaid that no charges have been filed and that the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Giuliani, 81, rose to national prominence as New York’s mayor following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and later became one of Trump’s confidants and most outspoken defenders during Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. In recent years, Giuliani has faced mounting legal and financial troubles, including criminal trials tied to alleged election interference.

This year, a federal judge found Giuliani in contempt of court for continuing to spread false claims of fraud about two federal election workers, after he had been ordered to pay them $148 million in a 2023 defamation case.