Latter-Day Saints church to host Labor Day fun run

A flier for the upcoming Labor Day fun run. (Courtesy)
From staff reports
Looking to keep the kids busy on what is for many the last day of summer break? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a free family-friendly run.

On Labor Day, congregations in north Spokane are hosting a free 5-kilometer community fun run at their church at 401 W. Regina Ave.

Check-in for the race is at 8:30 a.m. Monday, with runners taking off at 9.

The church is also offering a pancake breakfast and lawn games from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The race is open to all: walkers, runners, bikers, scooters and those pushing strollers.