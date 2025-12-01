Christmas Bureau seeks more new pajamas to help make for cozier holidays for those in need

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Christmas Bureau organizers are making a big push this year to encourage groups and businesses of all sizes to hold pajama drives to collect for families in need this Christmas.

The Christmas Bureau is an annual effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide thousands of local families with a grocery store voucher and a book and a toy for each child. The pajamas are a bonus, one that is gratefully received by families.

Last year the community donated 4,373 pairs of pajamas, about triple the amount usually collected. Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said she wants to top that this year.

“If we could get to 6,000 pairs of pajamas, I would be thrilled,” she said.

For a long time, pajama drives were held every year by St. Mary’s Catholic School, St. John Vianney Catholic School and the Providence Medical Group. Last year a couple more schools and a handful of businesses joined the effort. This year, book clubs, men’s groups and other organizations have been hosting pajama drives, Meany said.

“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s been amazing. They’re coming in a steady stream.”

It’s not just organizations in Spokane that are answering the call, Meany said. She received a donation from Jane Baldwin, of Pullman, who said her wine and book club had great fun collecting pajamas. “This lady showed up with bags stuffed full of all these super cute toddler pajamas,” she said.

At this point organizers are most in need of larger children’s sizes, especially sizes 8 and up, Meany said. “We’ve received a lot of infant sizes,” she said.

All types, styles and patterns of pajamas are welcomed.

“We’re getting the big, thick, fleecy ones, which are great,” Meany said. “But we’re also getting the lighter weight ones.”

The number of donated pajamas is constantly changing, but Meany said she thinks they’ve received over 1,500 pairs.

“We’re sorting them all by size so it’s easier to display them out at the Christmas Bureau. We’re making sure the tops and bottoms are attached.”

The pajamas are popular and always run out. Even though last year’s number of donated pajamas was record setting, it did not come close to providing enough for the 12,601 children who received help through the Christmas Bureau.

Last year organizers put out a set number of pairs each morning of the Christmas Bureau but not restock during the day. The goal was to make sure some pajamas were available every day.

“We want to make sure everybody gets a chance to get pajamas,” Meany said. “We are trying to put out a nice selection of all sizes every morning.”

The last day to make donations of pajamas was originally Dec. 5, but that has been extended to Dec. 10, the day before the Christmas Bureau opens at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

All donated pajamas must be new with the tags still attached or still in their original packaging. Donations can be dropped off at Catholic Charities, 12 E. Fifth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“If they can get them there by the 10th, I’ll take them,” Meany said.

Each year a few donations come in after the Christmas Bureau books are closed for the year. Those donations are held for the following year. A total of $24,559.89 was received through March 2025, providing a jump - start for this year’s Christmas Bureau collection. The goal is to raise $600,000.

An anonymous donor gave $5,000 through Schwab Charitable in honor of Jeanne Schaub. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $3,000.

Michael Flannery and Dean Lynch, of Spokane, gave $2,000, writing “Thank you for the great year-round work you do.” Angela Johnstone, of Spokane, sent $2,000.

The Clarence Colby Memorial Fund sent two donations, one for $1,670.82 in February and one for $1,595.81 in March. Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists, of Spokane, donated $1,500.

Terry and Kathy Deno and family, of Spokane, sent $1,125, writing “Thank you for the good work you do for our community. As a retiree of The Spokesman-Review and a donor of 50 years, it makes us very proud to send our donation for 2025 to a well respected organization.”

David Perry, of Mead, sent $1,000 “in memory of Mike Perry, my brother.” The Matthews Mahoney Donor-Advised Fund at Innovia Foundation contributed $1,000.

Andrea Benson contributed $750 via PayPal, writing “Thank you for bringing Christmas joy to our community.”

Richard and Angela Young, of Spokane, donated $500. J. Ridlington sent $500 through UBS Financial Services. An anonymous donor gave $500 via Vanguard Charitable. Paul Malen contributed $500 via PayPal, writing “Merry Christmas to all!”

An anonymous donor gave $472.38 via PayPal. Dena Kaplan, of San Diego, sent $250.

Kelley Opperud donated $150 via PayPal.

Barb and Jim Schwartz, of Carlton, Minnesota, gave $100. T. Montenegro, of Cheney, sent $100, as did an anonymous Spokane donor. Theresa Hart, of Spokane, contributed $100. Nancy Roth, Kassia Kain and an anonymous donor each contributed $100 via PayPal.

Bonnie Nelson, of Spokane, donated $100, writing “I am late with my check for the Christmas Fund this year but read that it can be applied to your fund next year. I couldn’t miss sending something this year. Thank you to all of the special people for doing this every year to help those in need. Happy new year to all of you and thank you.”

Jill Ripley, of Spokane, donated $50. Gratia Baugh, of Chattaroy, sent $50. “This gift is given in honor of my daughter and son-in-law,” she wrote. “They are so giving to people and animals in need. Thank you for all you do to make this season bright for the less fortunate.”

Cindy Johnson sent $50 via PayPal, writing “Thank you for this wonderful circle of love that you and so many are a part of.” Clifton Garrison also gave $50 via PayPal.

Eloise Baskett gave $25 via PayPal, writing “You all do amazing work, thank you!” Kristine Powers and Daniel Triant each contributed $20 via PayPal. Mikki Baty sent $18 via PayPal.

Lesie Plaster sent $10 via PayPal. Judith Horton, of Coeur d’Alene, made three donations of $5 each. Reece Fix, Makena Krauss and Stefen Schlegel each gave $5 via PayPal.