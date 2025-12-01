Klay Thompson is regaining his offensive rhythm when the Mavericks need it most

By Mike Curtis Dallas Morning News

With the Mavericks playing consecutive games in Los Angeles Friday and Saturday, Thanksgiving weekend was convenient for the Southern California native. He took advantage of the trip to spend quality time with two of his favorite things: his boat and his better half. In their time together, it appears that Thompson’s love for nautical adventures has rubbed off on Stallion.

It remains unclear where Thompson’s boat is docked these days. When he was with Golden State, Thompson would set sail from his house in Tiburon, Calif., and commute across San Francisco Bay to Chase Center for Warriors home games. During the offseason and days off, Thompson would often go on Instagram Live to document his trips out on the water. When Thompson returned to Chase Center for the first time after departing for the Mavericks in November 2024, every fan was given captain hats to properly honor “Captain Klay.” They tipped their caps to Thompson when he was first announced, as did 400 team employees when he arrived at the arena.

Stallion has already been a presence at Mavericks games this season, attending Dallas’ game against the Lakers on Friday in Los Angeles. She was pictured with Thompson after the contest.

The nod to Houston is in reference to Stallion’s hometown, which she frequently references in her music.

It appears that Thompson’s love for Stallion and his boat have wholesomely intersected. In an Instagram collection post recapping a Mavericks’ West Coast road trip, Thompson included a picture of his girlfriend on his boat. To her left, the name of the boat is written in big blue letters: SS Stallion, Houston, Texas.

Five years have passed since Thompson began sailing, and much has changed. He is no longer a Golden State Warrior, signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2024. And this summer, Thompson began dating Grammy-winning rap artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay Thompson is well-known in the NBA community for his sailing pursuits. While recovering from a nasty torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson bought a boat in 2020 and taught himself how to commandeer a nautical vessel. When he tore his Achilles during rehab, the boat increasingly became an escape for “Captain Klay.”

The LA Clippers played 23 seconds of swarming defense, with timely rotations and intense ball pressure. It was all for naught because Klay Thompson needed just one second to catch a bounce pass and hoist a contested 3-pointer over John Collins and Kris Dunn.

The tiny sliver of time was just enough for the veteran sharpshooter to connect on his sixth – and most important – triple of the night, which gave the Dallas Mavericks a one-point lead and enough momentum to leave Intuit Dome with a victory.

Thompson, a former Washington State standout, proved in Saturday’s win over the Clippers that he’s still one of the NBA’s greatest shooters as he tied a season-high in 3s for the second time in one week and scored 23 points off the bench.

“I know it’s still in me to sway games into our favor and help us win,” Thompson said.

After a sluggish shooting start, Thompson is regaining his offensive rhythm over the Mavericks’ last four games. He’s averaging 17 points and shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc since Nov. 22’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He made six 3s in that game as well and has knocked down 18 triples since.

Prior to his breakout game, Thompson averaged 9.0 points per game and struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 30.3% from deep. All 23 of his points on Saturday came during the final 14:40 of the game, which included a flurry of 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“It felt like a relief,” Thompson said. “I haven’t shot the ball well in these first 20 games or at least to my standard. When you have a night like that, after the tough start we’ve had. It just gives you relief to keep going and it really inspires me to be out there as much as I can.”

Thompson’s performance was significant from a shooting standpoint, but he also played through stiffness in his left knee. He was initially listed as out, but his injury designation was changed to available hours before tip-off.

Those who know Thompson will tell you about his affinity for boating and the ocean, which is why he’s earned the nickname ‘Cap,’ short for Captain Klay. He said a visit to the beach in Los Angeles was the deciding factor in him playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

“To be honest, I jumped in the ocean,” Thompson said. “Any time you touch the earth, it just gives you energy. I went to my boat and got a view of the sea and the harbor. I said, ‘I know I’m sore, but this is when your character is revealed.’

“I could’ve easily sat out because I’ve been really sore. I’ve been tired and mentally fatigued, but man, I don’t have much basketball left in me. I’ve been in this for 15 years and if I get to squeeze out a few more years, I’ll be lucky. Every night out there is really a blessing.”

Thompson, 35, openly acknowledges he’s in the final chapter of his basketball career and as the oldest member of the Mavericks, he’s taken pride in being a veteran for many of the team’s younger players, including 18-year-old Cooper Flagg and Max Christie and Ryan Nembhard, both of whom are 22.

“He’s been great,” Christie told The Dallas Morning News. “He’s someone that I watch a lot…He talks. He’s very vocal. He likes to show with his actions, too. He’s very good at instilling confidence in guys.”

While Thompson caught fire from beyond the arc on Saturday, Christie went cold with his worst shooting performance of the season with just one 3-pointer in eight tries. The fourth-year guard leads the Mavericks in 3-point percentage (44.6%) and is tied with Thompson for the most total 3s (54), but he couldn’t find success against the Clippers.

“I wasn’t necessarily making shots, but he was still telling me to shoot it,” Christie said. “That actually helps with my confidence. I know the caliber of shooter that I am and to be able to hear that from one of the greatest shooters ever is complimentary.”

Over the last month of the season, Thompson has dealt with the peaks and valleys that come with being a shooter, along with a new role with the Mavericks as he’s played 12 of 20 games off the bench. The veteran has also had to navigate several verbal exchanges with opposing players, notably Ja Morant and Miami Heat rookie Myron Gardner – both took jabs at Thompson while they weren’t playing.

Thompson was asked if he thinks a disconnect exists between younger players and if there’s a lack of respect for established veterans such as himself.

“There could be,” Thompson said. “I’ve had many battles with Ja in the past. The end of the season before so that might’ve still been fresh in his mind. That player in Miami had just happen to set me off, but he apologized and there’s no big deal. I just respect you a lot more if you’re on the floor making an impact rather than chirping. But it’s all good.”

As the Mavericks (6-15) conclude their four-game road trip Monday in Denver, they’ll need perimeter shooting to compete with the best offense in the NBA. They’ll count on Thompson to produce more vintage performances to turn their season around.

“My goal is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup,” Thompson said, “and I know how much work goes into being able to do that so I’m going to continue being out there for my guys as much as I can.”