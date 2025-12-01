Spokane council considers $64,000 settlement after police vehicle crash during 2022 shooting hoax

The Spokane City Council is reviewing a proposed $64,000 settlement with a local company three years after a police vehicle responding to a false alarm crashed into one of the company’s vehicles.

The officer involved was one of many on Dec. 9, 2022, responding to reports of an active shooter on the Lewis and Clark High School campus, which later proved to be a hoax.

“An officer encountered a red light while responding and was unable to stop before entering the intersection due to ice and snow on the road,” according to a staff report prepared for the council’s consideration.

The officer crashed into a service truck for Spokane Fire and Restoration, reportedly causing nearly $35,000 in damages. The vehicle was out of service for a year due to difficulty acquiring replacement parts during the pandemic. The city’s settlement includes payment for the loss of use of the vehicle, repairs, a new vehicle wrap and the loss of employee time.

The City Council will consider whether to approve the settlement on Dec. 8.