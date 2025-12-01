Spokane ushers December in with dusting of snow

By Caroline Saint James The Spokesman-Review

The turn of the calendar to December brought snow for much of Spokane, though current precipitation trends remain below average.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service recorded 0.4 inches, but the Spokane International Airport’s official measurement had yet to be received, according to NWS forecaster Miranda Cote.

Cote said a high of 32 degrees Fahrenheit was registered at that time. Tuesday’s high is predicted to be 34 degrees, with a low of 28, she noted.

More snow is expected.

“We have snow that’s winding down right now, but (we have) an additional snow developing later this evening into Tuesday morning for the potential for another … half inch,” Cote said, “and then additional snow chances coming in Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

“But then we have about a 0.5 inch before it turns into more rain/snow or all rain.”

In previous years, snowfall was greater by Dec. 1, Cote said. This year, the November snowfall was “6 inches below normal.”

In 2024, Spokane already had approximately 2.5 by this time, she said.

The Climate Prediction Center’s longer-range forecast details “above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation” for the coming weeks, though Cote reminded that a season “where we didn’t get much in the beginning of the month and then we got feet of snow towards the end” is quite possible.

“It’s hard to give any specific confidence, but right now it’s not looking like a lot, but that can change pretty quickly.”