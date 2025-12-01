Then and Now: The Progressive Party

Present day: Among the many changes to Spokane County’s historic courthouse over the years were to the grade level and removal of steps that led to the original doors in the 1920s. This is the east-side entrance to the 1895 building designed by Willis A. Ritchie. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

In April 1916, 80 to 100 members of the Spokane County Progressive Party held their county convention and elected 22 delegates for the state convention in June. The progressives, also nicknamed the Bull Moose Party after former President Theodore Roosevelt, were an offshoot of the Republican Party.

Among the national debates was whether to increase military size to be ready to participate in the Great War in Europe, a movement called Preparedness. Woodrow Wilson’s plan was for neutrality, which the president believed would position America to act as peacemaker in the war that started in 1914.

Other issues gaining traction in that era were social problems like child labor, workplace safety and women’s suffrage. Economic policies, tariffs, social programs and immigration were also front -page topics.

The progressives, led by the two-term Republican president, were officially founded as a party in 1912 to oppose Woodrow Wilson.

As he was leaving office in 1909, Roosevelt had endorsed his secretary of war, William Howard Taft, who had won the presidency in 1908. But soon after taking office, Taft broke with Roosevelt’s policies and the two sparred verbally and in print until the 1912 election.

At the Republican convention, Roosevelt campaigned for a third term to unseat his predecessor, but Taft was chosen again for the ticket. Although presidents could legally try for a third term in that era, two terms were an unspoken rule, and there was resentment forming.

Wilson, a Democrat, won the 1912 election in a landslide, 435 to Roosevelt’s 88. Taft got eight electoral votes. But Roosevelt’s loss to Wilson is still a top finish by a third party, having beaten one of the two major party contenders.

In 1916, the progressives wanted to run Roosevelt again, but after the 1912 loss, the former president believed the Republican nomination was his only way back to the White House.

Roosevelt’s bid to return to the GOP for a third term was rejected and Republicans nominated former Supreme Court Justice Charles Evans Hughes. Wilson won his second term by a narrow margin over Hughes.

Over the next few years, the national, state and local Progressive Party organizations would slowly disband and fold back into the Republican Party, though the name has been used by other groups.