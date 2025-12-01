WSU guard Ace Glass named WCC Freshman of the Week

PULLMAN – A star is rising on the Palouse.

WSU guard Ace Glass has earned WCC Freshman of the Week honors, according to a Monday release, after a record-setting outing at last week’s Maui Invitational.

Glass broke the WSU single-game freshman scoring record with a 40-point outburst in a loss to Arizona State in the semifinals. Glass also scored 26 points in a win over Chaminade and 15 points in a setback to eton Hall, giving him a three-game scoring average of 27 points and landing him on the all-tournament team.

Just the sixth Division I player to eclipse the 40-point mark this season, Glass shot 58% from the floor in Maui, where he also connected on 10 of 19 shots from deep, a blistering 53%. Glass also hit 25 of 27 free throws in those three games, allowing him to come three points away from breaking former Gonzaga guard Adam Morrison’s 2005 single-game scoring record at Maui (43) and 13 points shy of breaking Morrison’s 20-year-old tournament scoring record.

Against the Sun Devils, Glass broke the previous scoring record for a WSU freshman in a single game, which was set by Myles Rice with 35 points at Stanford in January 2024. In that game, Rice also finished with 16 free throws, the most by a Coug in 15 years, since Klay Thompson made 19 in December 2009.

Glass and WSU (3-5) return to action Tuesday at Bradley, which is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+.