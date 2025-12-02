National Guard shooting suspect charged with murder in first court appearance

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

An Afghan national who police say gunned down two National Guard members near the White House, killing one, has been charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 26 attack in Washington.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, has also been charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime and assault with intent to kill. He attended his first court appearance in the case virtually in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Dec. 2, according to online records reviewed by USA TODAY.

The suspect was shot last week during the violent incident that shocked the nation and has been hospitalized. He is now set to appear in court in January for a preliminary hearing on the felony charges.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was left “fighting for his life” after the shooting that fatally wounded Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia.

Beckstrom, 20, died on Thanksgiving, a day after the attack.