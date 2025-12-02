Prep roundup: Central Valley boys, girls basketball sweep Eastmont; Ashlyn Bryant scores 22 points for Deer Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the GSL. All games are nonleague.

Boys

Central Valley 65, Eastmont 50: Orland Axton scored 27 points and the Bears (1-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-2). Cameron Walls added 11 points for CV. Tyse Lewallen led Eastmont with 19 points.

Lake City 74, Mead 69: Jordan Carlson scored 24 points and the visiting Timberwolves (1-0) defeated the Panthers (1-1). Karson Maze scored 28 points for Mead, including hitting 12 out of 13 free throw shots. The season opener turned into a barn burner with a Lake City technical foul on and two Mead players fouling out.

North Central 64, Ferris 59: Miles Spencer scored 24 points, Tyson Vogrig added 19 and the Wolfpack (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1). Cole Floyd and Boston Hess led Ferris with 19 points apiece.

West Valley 66, Cheney 60: Nathan Zettle scored 27 points, going 10 of 12 at the line, and the visiting Eagles topped the Blackhawks in the season opener. Noah Willard added 16 points for West Valley. Juleon Horyst paced Cheney with 15 points and Ashton Huse added 14.

Lakeside 56, Deer Park 29: Luke Howie scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Stags (0-1).

Bonners Ferry 76, East Valley 60: Peyton Hinthorn scored 28 points, Ty Schrock added 25 and the visiting Badgers (1-1) beat the Knights (0-1). Wallace Frates scored 17 points for EV.

Lewis and Clark 56, Sandpoint 44: The Tigers (1-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (1-1). Details were unavailable.

Rogers 63, Shadle Park 33: The visiting Pirates (1-0) defeated the Highlanders (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Central Valley 59, Eastmont 44: Aspen Henry scored a career-high 21 points and the Bears (1-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-2). Drea Domebo added 13 points for CV. Noli Johnson led Eastmont with 13 points.

Shadle Park 45, Rogers 24: Makenzie Fager scored 19 points and the Highlanders (1-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-1). Saige Stewart led Rogers with 10 points.

Ellensburg 89, Lewis and Clark 71: Bella Standish scored 38 points on 7-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and the Bulldogs (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1). Lindsey Zimmerman led LC with 17 points.

West Valley 61, Cheney 41: Cassie Brooks scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Blackhawks (0-2). Natalie Richards scored 13 points for Cheney.

Deer Park 58, Lakeside 26: Ashlyn Bryant scored 22 points, Jacey Boesel added 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and eight steals and the Stags (1-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-1).

Ferris 72, North Central 28: Mateia Eschenbacker scored 27 points, Juju Lewis added 22 and the visiting Saxons (1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-1). Brooke Chisholm added 10 points for Ferris. Arkayla Brown led NC with 11 points.

Bonners Ferry 69, East Valley 46: Taren Bateman scored 28 points and the visiting Badgers (1-2) defeated the Knights (0-1). Italia Salina led East Valley with 14 points.