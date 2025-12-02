Trump to ease mileage rules in bid to curb rising car prices

By Gabrielle Coppola, David Welch and Jennifer A. Dlouhy Bloomberg News

The Trump administration is poised to announce new fuel efficiency standards for automobiles in a bid to undo requirements it has assailed for driving up the cost of new cars, according to people familiar with the matter.

The chief executive officer of Jeep-maker Stellantis NV and senior executives from General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. plan to attend the announcement at the White House, which is expected on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing details that are not yet public.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Details of the proposed requirements weren’t immediately clear. However, they are expected to be less stringent than those finalized under President Joe Biden.

The move is the latest in President Donald Trump’s push to dismantle policies that he’s derided as an “EV mandate.”

Trump ordered the elimination of subsidies and other measures boosting electric vehicles during his first day back in the White House in January. His administration and the Republican-controlled Congress have heeded the directive by moving to ease national fuel-economy standards, eliminating federal tax credits for EV purchasers and unwinding California’s ability to set its own emissions limits.

At Trump’s request, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy earlier this year ordered a rewrite of fuel-economy rules that the administration portrayed as regulatory overreach.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June laid out its legal rationale for replacing the Biden-era rules. It announced that standards finalized last year improperly considered alternative fuel vehicles such as battery-electric cars when determining future fleet requirements.

Those rules would have required automakers to achieve an average of about 50 miles per gallon across their 2031 model year vehicles.

The Transportation Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.