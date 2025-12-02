Washington State women’s soccer coach Todd Shulenberg departs for Ole Miss

Washington State is now in the market for a new women’s soccer coach.

Todd Shulenberger was announced as Ole Miss’ new coach on Monday evening, ending his 11-year stay at WSU, where he became the Cougars’ winningest coach, with an overall record of 113-67-34. He led the program to its first College Cup appearance in 2019, plus five trips to the NCAA Tournament, including three straight from 2017-2019.

But for WSU, that successful run turned to struggles in recent years. The Cougs have missed each of the past four NCAA Tournaments, and even as affiliate members of the WCC in the past two seasons, they couldn’t regenerate the same types of heights. In those two years, WSU went a combined 16-12-11, including 10-6-5 in WCC play.