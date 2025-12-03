BYU’s Olivia Hamlin hits buzzer-beater to stun Washington State women’s basketball

From staff reports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s Olivia Hamlin knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper to send Washington State to a 56-54 nonconference loss on Wednesday afternoon at the Marriott Center.

WSU (1-8) led by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but BYU (8-1) rallied back and the teams traded baskets in a one-possession game over the final 6:35. WSU guard Eleonora Villa tied the score at 54-54 on a layup with three seconds remaining, then Hamlin took a handoff off an inbounds pass and slipped past her defender for an open shot near the free-throw line, stunning the visiting Cougs at the horn.

Villa led WSU with 23 points and guard Charlotte Abraham added 12 as the Cougs shot 37.9% from the field and 3 of 22 (13.6%) from 3-point range. WSU erased a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and built a late lead, but stumbled and saw their early-season woes continue.

Hamlin and Arielle Mackey-Williams had 14 points apiece for BYU, which shot 35.6% from the floor and 3 of 14 (21.4%) on 3s.