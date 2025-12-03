Coco Armstrong gets Spokane Chiefs on the board late in 2-1 loss in Everett

EVERETT — Coco Armstong scored his career season-high eighth goal of the season but the Spokane Chiefs lost to the U.S. Division leading Everett Silvertips 2-1 in a Western Hockey League game at Angel of the Winds Arena on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0 late, the Chiefs (12-14-0-0) lifted goaltender Linus Vieillard for the extra skater with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining. There was a wild scramble in the Tips’ right wing faceoff circle and the puck came out to Ethan Hughes in the slot. He whipped it toward the net where Everett goalie Anders Miller kicked it aside – but right to Armstrong, who pounded home the rebound with 58 seconds to go.

But the Chiefs couldn’t find the equalizer.

Vieillard had a good night with 39 saves. Spokane was outshot 41-19 and the Chiefs’ league-worst power play went 0 for 4 and is now 7 for 99 (7.1%) for the season. The next worst in the league is Wenatchee at 17.6%.

Zackery Shantz staked Everett (20-3-2-1) to the lead just 2:54 into the game with his 12th goal of the season, assisted by Nolan Chasko and Jaxsin Vaughn. Brek Liske made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season with 1 second left in the second period.

The Chiefs host Swift Current on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Arena.