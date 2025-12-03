Denver rallies to stun EWU men; Eagle women end game on 6-0 to beat visiting Denver

From staff reports

Denver ended on a 13-5 run, erasing Eastern Washington’s four-point lead and securing a 93-89 victory in a men’s basketball game Wednesday at Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver.

Redshirt senior Isaiah Moses led the Eagles with 28 points, two shy of his season high. He made 10 of 13 shots overall and 4 of 4 3-point attempts.

Grad senior Kiree Huie added 15 points and five rebounds for the Eagles, who dropped to 1-7 this season. All seven losses have come on the road, and five have come by fewer than 10 points.

With 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, the Eagles took an 84-80 lead on a jumper by Moses. Denver scored the next five points before another Moses jumper restored Eastern’s lead to 86-85 with 1:28 left.

But the Summit League’s Pioneers (3-5) retook the lead on their next possession and never gave it back.

The Eagles will play at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Kansas City (1-7) to close out their two games in the Big Sky–Summit Challenge. Kansas City lost to Idaho State, 68-59, on Wednesday.

Women

Eastern Washington 66, Denver 65: The Eagles erased a five-point deficit with 21 seconds remaining, forcing two turnovers and scoring the last six points to secure a victory over the Pioneers on Wednesday at Reese Court in Cheney.

After Kourtney Grossman’s free throws made it 65-64 with 13 seconds left, Jaecy Eggers stole the inbound pass, and then Ella Gallatin sank a shot from the middle of the paint with 1.3 seconds left to complete the comeback.

Eggers, a sophomore, finished with career-highs in points (26), made baskets (10 of 15) and made 3s (3 of 4). The senior Gallatin finished with 14 points, and Grossman, a sophomore, recorded 15 points and a career-high 23 rebounds – one shy of the Big Sky Conference’s single-game record.

Eastern (4-4) defeated Denver (3-5) despite a season-high 24 turnovers, overcoming them in part because of a 48-30 rebounding advantage. The Eagles also had 42 points in the paint and shot 44% from the field.

They are on the road for their next four games, with a game at South Dakota on Saturday, closing out their two games as part of the Big Sky–Summit Challenge.