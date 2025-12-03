Gardening: Protect your flocks amid state spike in avian influenza cases

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

I’m veering away from gardening this week to discuss an emerging issue concerning backyard flocks of chickens, ducks, turkeys and geese that many people in the area have. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently posted a warning of a spike in avian influenza cases in domestic flocks across the state.

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is a common virus found in the wild. In the past few years, particularly virulent strains of it have emerged and have been carried by migrating waterfowl around the world. It has affected commercial flocks of birds such that we’ve seen increased poultry prices after the virus got into commercial flocks. The Northwest has been largely spared until now but that may be changing.

Migrating waterfowl are the main carrier of bird flu. In the fall, the migrating birds fly great distances between their summering and wintering grounds carrying the flu with them. As they feed, drink and drop manure around domestic flocks, they introduce the virus which then spreads quickly. Unfortunately, the virus can also affect many types of mammals including pets. There are a couple of reports of mammals in Spokane County succumbing to the disease.

What should you do to reduce the potential of your birds getting the flu? First, if you have birds that get sick suddenly and die, use gloves to pick up the birds and move them away from your flock to a temporary shelter away from the main flock. Don’t bring them into the house, a shed or barn. Double bag dead birds and dispose of them in the trash away from pets and critters.

Second, report the sick or dead birds to the WDFW on their bird flu website. The department will check out the report.

There are no preventive medicines to treat your birds. However, there are several actions you can take to reduce the potential of your birds getting the flu.

Here are some recommendations from WDFW to protect your flock:

• Keep birds housed undercover or in covered runs.

• Reduce free -range opportunities.

•Cover runs with tarps supported on poles to prevent collapse in the snow.

• If you have domestic waterfowl, prevent access to outside water sources such as ponds or lakes.

• If you hunt waterfowl, don’t interact with your domesticated birds. Clean your birds well away from your flock and double bag the cleanings before throwing them in the trash. Don’t wear your hunting clothes or boots around your flock.

• Separate domestic waterfowl and poultry.

• Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly.

• Limit visitors to your coop and don’t visit other people’s flocks.

• Use new egg cartons if you are sharing eggs.

• Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners.

• Move wild bird and animal feeders away from coops.

• Control rodents by removing old or spilled feed.

•When caring for your flock, wear clothing and boots that are only used for this activity. Wear gloves, wash boots after use and wash your hands carefully after interacting with your birds.