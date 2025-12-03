Lookout Pass, Silver Mountain to open Friday

More chairlifts will start spinning in North Idaho this weekend.

Lookout Pass Ski Area, on the Montana-Idaho border announced that it would open Friday, with two lifts running.

Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg also announced that it would start spinning two of its chairlifts on Friday, a week after it was able to open its bunny hill to skiers and snowboarders.

The news came the same day that Schweitzer, in Sandpoint, opened part of its mountain to skiers.

No news on an opening date yet from 49 Degrees North in Chewelah. Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park staff have said they’re targeting a Dec. 13 opening.