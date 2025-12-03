The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Lookout Pass, Silver Mountain to open Friday

A snowboarder descends a groomer at Lookout Pass Ski &amp; Recreation Area in North Idaho near Wallace. (Ryan Zimmer/Ski Idaho)
By Michael Wright michaelw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

More chairlifts will start spinning in North Idaho this weekend. 

Lookout Pass Ski Area, on the Montana-Idaho border announced that it would open Friday, with two lifts running.

Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg also announced that it would start spinning two of its chairlifts on Friday, a week after it was able to open its bunny hill to skiers and snowboarders.

The news came the same day that Schweitzer, in Sandpoint, opened part of its mountain to skiers. 

No news on an opening date yet from 49 Degrees North in Chewelah. Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park staff have said they’re targeting a Dec. 13 opening. 