Meet the class: Capsules and analysis on all 28 players in WSU’s class of 2026

PULLMAN – Before the sun could make its way over the rolling hills of the Palouse on Wednesday morning, Jimmy Rogers was in the Cougar Football Complex. It was the first day of college football’s early signing period, and WSU was set to sign more than two dozen players, but the start time still registered as a little earlier than normal around here.

“The time zones created that naturally,” Rogers said.

Sure enough, check out WSU’s class of 2026, and you understand what he means. In the Cougars’ 28-player signing class, 10 are on Pacific time. Six are on Mountain time. And the other 12 are on Central time, signaling the spread-out nature of Rogers’ second signing class at WSU.

One the first day of the early signing period, one thing is clear: Rogers and the Cougars are expanding their recruiting footprint to parts of the country where WSU has never held much of a footprint before. Four signees hail from New Orleans, a nod to general manager Ricky Ciccone, whose last job was at Louisiana. Seven are from Texas, where the Cougars have often looked, but never to this extent. The last vestiges of Rogers’ foothold in South Dakota are present, too, with one signee from the Mount Rushmore State.

It is another sign that the times are changing at WSU, whose coaches come from the Midwest, where they have found ways to reel in recruits, even to a faraway place like Pullman.

In this class, the Cougars signed seven defensive backs, four apiece on the offensive and defensive lines, three running backs, three athletes, two tight ends, one receiver, one linebacker and two special teamers. As of Wednesday evening, the class ranked fourth in the new Pac-12, which launches next year, behind Boise State, Colorado State and Texas State, according to 24/7 Sports.

Thirteen of the 28 are early enrollees and are set to arrive on campus in time for spring ball. That includes the Cougars’ three junior college signees, the most they have signed since their class of 2023. They also signed three JUCO players in their class of 2025.

The Cougars’ QB of the class is Portland-area native Hudson Kurland, a three-star prospect who committed to the Cougars back in early June. He turned down offers from San Diego State, Idaho and Brown to do so.

Rogers accepted WSU’s head coaching job on Dec. 28 of last year, which means that this is his first full recruiting class. Here are capsules on each of the 28 players – and keep in mind, the Cougars could still add more players. “There’s several” players the team is hoping to add in the days and weeks ahead, Rogers said. “Number-wise, it depends kinda how things shake in the next couple weeks.”

WSU did lose a few players on signing day. Three-star QB/athlete John Johnson, also from New Orleans, decided to flip to West Virginia. Junior college offensive lineman Andy Burburija committed to Kansas State. And in recent weeks, the Cougars saw a few commits take their talents elsewhere, including WR Hudson Lewis (Oregon), CB Kameron Hurst (Cincinnati), OL Beckett Schreiber (Minnesota), DL Jacob Lopez-Veasey (UTSA) and RB Gabriel Lewis (New Mexico).

Below are the Cougars’ class of 2026 players, their last school and hometown, other offers and quotes from Rogers on each.

Torrence Sanders, CB (Edna Karr HS, New Orleans)

Other offers: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Liberty, Lamar, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, New Mexico State, Louisiana, Arkansas State

The lowdown: Coveted by the likes of Michigan State and Vanderbilt, Sanders’ pledge amounts to one of the bigger wins in the class for WSU coaches, who held off several other schools for Sanders’ services, getting a commitment on signing day. Sanders hails from the vaunted Edna Karr club in New Orleans, where he and his teammates established themselves as true winners.

Quotable: “Longer corner, really instinctual, extremely physical, does a great job of tackling in space.”

Bradley Esser, LB (Harrisburg HS, Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Other offers: Northwestern, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Augustana

The lowdown: Rogers and staff offered Esser in July 2024, back when they were at South Dakota State, and Esser remained committed, giving his pledge to WSU this spring. Northwestern swooped in this summer, giving him a chance to play closer to home, but the hybrid linebacker/safety is bringing his versatility to Pullman.

Quotable: “I’ve always thought this kid’s gonna play linebacker. Great speed, great agility, and he’s only gotten better, and so I’m really excited about him.”

Landon Kalsbeck, ATH (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado)

Other offers: Utah State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Wyoming, Navy, UC Davis, Yale, Montana, Montana State, South Dakota State, Portland State, Cornell, Dartmouth, CSU-Pueblo

The lowdown: Kalsbeck put up gaudy numbers as a senior, helping his Dakota Ridge team make the 4A state title game: 96 tackles (66 solo) 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also forced five fumbles and recovered three. He’s a versatile athlete who looks ready to play linebacker at the college level.

Quotable: “He’s one that jumps off the tape right away off just how, for one, how he takes care of his body, the strength and conditioning, it matters to him. And usually those hyper thought-out kids end up being your most disciplined players in every aspect.”

Amiri Barnes, CB (Cypress Lakes HS, Katy, Texas)

Other offers: Texas State, Army, Brown, Dartmouth, North Texas, UTEP, Navy, Montana State, Tuskegee, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Houston Christian.

The lowdown: Barnes had been committed to future Pac-12 foe Texas State since the summer, but WSU coaches got him on a visit to Pullman for the final home game of the season, and he flipped to the Cougars. In Barnes, WSU is getting a cornerback with 5-foot-10, 175-pound size who totaled 22 tackles (four for loss) in 11 games, helping his group finish 6-6 on the season. He picked off two passes and broke up two others. He also starred on offense, catching 15 passes for 212 yards and six touchdowns.

Quotable: “With some of the changes that had happened in recruiting, it opened up this spot, and he was the first person that we went back to. Just one that we felt like, physical presence and had natural instincts playing the position, great speed and just a great overall presence to him.”

Bryson Flynn, LB (Dawson HS, Pearland, Texas)

Other offers: Rice, Air Force, Friends University, McPherson

The lowdown: Flynn committed and signed with WSU on signing day, and listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he’s bringing some size and athleticism to the Palouse. Helping Dawson earn a 7-4 record this fall, Flynn registered 54 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, earning second-team all-district honors.

Quotable: “He’s a 6-2 kid that is extremely fast and physical. Put his face in there on you. Ran 10.7 (seconds) last year in track, and expects to run 10.5 this upcoming track season. So for him, getting to know him, and kinda getting to know his parents, I feel like he’s a great fit.”

Tremayne Hill, RB (Katy HS, Katy, Texas)

Other offers: Sam Houston, Midwestern State, East Central, Southeastern Oklahoma

The lowdown: Hill went underrecruited, but he racked up oodles of yards competing in Texas 6A Division 2, which is the smaller subsection of the state’s largest classification. As a senior, he piled up more than 2,000 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 10-game winning streak.

Quotable: “I think he could be a sleeper in the class. He didn’t have a ton of recruiting going on from Katy High School in Texas, and when we were able to get out and see him live redirect, see his agility. He’s a bigger back, really physical kid. … A great kid that really wanted to be here too. That’s what I would tell you. Really wanted to be here, and told us off the jump. It came to fruition for him, and so I’m extremely happy for him.”

Greg Hubbard, K/P (Centaurus HS, Louisville, Colorado)

Other offers: Northern Colorado, TCU (walk-on offers)

The lowdown: A walk-on at WSU, Hubbard is a polished kicker at the prep level, connecting on 4 of 4 field goals with a long of 42 yards this fall. He also hit 49 of 50 extra points, and as a punter, he averaged 36.1 yards per punt. With current kickoff man/punter Ryan Harris graduating this season, look for Hubbard to compete for those roles next season.

Quotable: “He’s a dual-threat guy. He’s gonna come in and compete and have the ability to impact us.”

Willie Breland III, DB (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Wiggins, Mississippi)

Other offers: Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Nicholls, Stephen F. Austin, UTRGV

The lowdown: In his second and final season of junior college ball, Breland totaled 35 tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble in 11 games, earning spots on the MACCC First Team and All-NJCAA Region 23 Team. Playing safety/nickel at that level, he profiles as a versatile defensive back for the Cougars, who will be looking to replace the safety trio of Tucker Large, Cale Reeder and Matt Durrance after this season. Expect Breland to compete for playing time right away.

Quotable: “Willie Breeland will start in kinda that nickel package, overhang linebacker. We’re gonna change some things up a little bit defensively to have a better athlete on the perimeter. And I feel like he will add an immediate impact, and that’s why we went to Willie. Really a long player that’s physical, that will put his face on you and can tackle in open space really well.”

Savion Barthelemy, DL (Belle Chasse HS, Belle Chasse, Louisiana)

Other offers: Texas State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana, Nicholls, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Troy

The lowdown: Barthelemy had been committed to Texas State since July, but WSU coaches coaxed him into making a visit to Pullman in mid-November. Now he’s flipped to the Cougars, who are getting a behemoth athlete: Listed at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, Barthelemy also played tight end and edge rusher as a senior, flourishing as a versatile weapon all over the field.

“(Savion) is big and athletic,” Belle Chasse coach Stephen Meyers told NOLA.com back in September. “He runs well and is our best receiver. He’s one of the best I’ve coached. He’s still a little raw, but the sky’s the limit for him once he gets to college.”

Quotable: “A really physical, big kid that has the ability to play early because of his size and because of how fleet of foot he is. Really an agile kid for how big he is, extremely physical. Hard to block. Another player from Louisiana that we feel really good about.”

Tyler Burnstein, DL (Liberty HS, Phoenix, Arizona)

Other offers: Arizona State, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

The lowdown: WSU coaches did well to hang on to Burnstein, who had an offer from hometown Arizona State, and that might pay off sooner than later. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Burnstein racked up 53 tackles (36 solo), 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 11 games this fall, earning Desert Valley all-region first team honors. He’s an instant-impact kind of guy, so it wouldn’t surprise many if he got on the field as a freshman next fall.

Quotable: “I think Tyler is a stud and can make an impact. He’s a natural pass-rusher, long, athletic kid, and his film kinda speaks for itself. Dad was a former football player at ASU, and he’s got great lineage. I do think that Tyler will make an impact really quickly in his career.”

Derek Worden, OL (Queen Creek HS, Queen Creek, Arizona)

Other offers: Arizona, Colorado, Boise State, Utah State, UTEP, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Cornell, Dartmouth

The lowdown: WSU coaches scored perhaps the biggest recruiting win of the class in getting a signature from Worden, who was a target of Big 12 schools Arizona and Colorado, plus Boise State, a future Pac-12 opponent of the Cougars. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Worden was previously committed to New Mexico, but he flipped to the Cougars in November after coming on a visit. He’s from the same high school as current WSU center Brock Dieu.

Quotable: “Him and Kingston (Fotualii) kinda frame-wise right now are maybe the most ready to compete early on in their career. Kinda the O-linemen that we look for: athletic, big kids that will strike you, put your face on people. So I’m really excited about Derek and the addition of him.”

Drew Byrd, TE (Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho)

Other offers: Nevada

The lowdown: A big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Byrd fits the bill of the tight end Rogers and WSU coaches are looking for: good size, athletic, pass-catcher. He caught 18 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown on the year, good for a spot on the All-Southern Idaho Conference first team.

Quotable: “I probably liked his film early on maybe the best of majority of all tight ends that we had the opportunity to recruit. Natural pass-catcher, has shown the ability to put his face on people in space and redirect and block, and it’s hard to find that type of body that’s that athletic.”

Tre Garrison, RB (Edna Karr HS, New Orleans)

Other offers: Alcorn State, Nicholls, Graceland

The lowdown: Garrison was previously committed to FCS Nicholls, but in early November he flipped and committed to the Cougars, where he might be able to make a splash with his high school buddy, Johnson. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Garrison goes by the nickname “Truck Stick,” which provides a pretty insightful window into his playstyle. As the Cougars establish their run-first offense, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly Garrison gets on the field.

Quotable: “Just his physical presence and what he could do. Was able to see him live. Loved his tape. Loved him as a person when he came up on a visit. Really a determined kid to take the next step.”

Brady Hummel, ATH (Spanish Springs, Sparks, Nevada)

Other offers: Nevada, Army, Navy, Air Force, Eastern Washington, Portland State

The lowdown: A former commit to hometown Nevada, Hummel turned around and flipped to WSU in November, giving the Cougars all sorts of options on the field. This season, the 6-foot Hummel has played wide receiver and defensive back, hauling in 75 catches for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he’s totaled 55 tackles (five for loss) and five interceptions, plus one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

Quotable: “Brady’s a guy that’s a multi-sport athlete, and coming from a small town, everybody that I’ve talked to, when we were out there, it was, ‘Have you seen the Hummel kid?’ And I think those are always the best players, is when maybe they’re under-recruited, but at the same time, they’re good at everything that they do.”

Matthew McClain, ATH (Frisco Liberty, Frisco, Texas)

Other offers: Oklahoma State, North Texas, Utah State, UTEP, Rice, Air Force, Montana State, Brown, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Houston Christian, Idaho State, Lamar, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Pennsylvania, Stephen F. Austin, Yale

The lowdown: McClain’s signature amounts to one of the bigger recruiting wins of the cycle for WSU, which held off the likes of Big 12 foe Oklahoma State and a handful of FCS powers for the services of McClain, who played both ways for Frisco Liberty. On defense this season, he totaled 18 tackles and three interceptions, and on offense, he registered 38 catches for 573 yards and eight touchdowns, including a long reception of 57 yards.

Quotable: “We were recruiting Matthew originally at safety, just because of his dynamic ability to high-point the football, tackle in space. He’s got a really good frame on him, and his real desire was playing wide receiver. And with his athleticism and his ability to showcase that on film, ,ability to catch the ball away from his body, separate – I feel really good about Matthew, just as a person, his work ethic.”

Jamal Polite Jr., WR (Shoemaker HS, Killeen, Texas)

Other offers: Lamar, UTEP

The lowdown: Polite finished this regular season with 37 catches for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns for Shoemaker High in Killeen, Texas, where he helped the Wolves finish the season at 7-3 overall. He’s a bit undersized, listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but the Cougars have made a habit out of making those receivers standouts. For evidence, look no further than current WSU wideouts Tony Freeman (5-8) and Landon Wright (5-11).

Quotable: “He is an awesome kid that is extremely focused and has the ability to separate. Verified speed, longer-body kid that can high-point the football. Overall, just a great athlete, and I do believe that he may be a guy that kinda stands out early in his freshman year.”

CJ Toney, RB (Atascocita HS, Humble, Texas)

Other offers: Arizona State

The lowdown: What Toney lacks in size he makes up for in speed and elusiveness. He’s listed at only 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, which doesn’t work to his advantage when it comes to seeing holes and seams, but he makes it work. In mid-October, he reeled off a 98-yard touchdown rush, making one thing clear: With that kind of blazing speed, he could develop into a player like Freeman, who has found niches as both a punt returner and receiver this season.

Quotable: “A dynamic back from Texas, really a multi-sport athlete, really talented. Had baseball opportunities as well, something that he was passionate about. And I love the multi-sport athletes. Dynamic athlete that has verified speed, and a physical back, a guy that can get downhill and make people miss in a small hole.”

Hudson Kurland, QB (Lake Oswego HS, Lake Oswego, Oregon)

Other offers: Idaho, San Diego State, Brown

The lowdown: Kurland is the kind of quarterback that Rogers and the Cougars’ coaching staff has come to covet: a bigger athlete (listed at 6-foot-3) with the ability to throw the ball and run it. In the Lakers’ state championship win, Kurland logged 14 carries for 79 yards and one touchdown, adding a 55-yard touchdown strike as well. If Kurland is the Cougars’ QB of the future, they might be in good hands.

Quotable: “Has a really live arm, bigger kid, really, really athletic. He’s a good running quarterback,” Rogers said. “But overall, I just felt like he’s wired the right way. I think that’s the biggest thing from the quarterback at position that you look for is, do they have presence, and do they have command? He just won a state championship.”

Malcolm Watkins, ATH (Frontier HS, Bakersfield, California)

Other offers: Oregon State, Cal, San Diego State, Nevada, Fresno State, UNLV, Sacramento State, San Jose State

The lowdown: One of the final additions to the class, Watkins announced his decision on Tuesday evening, a day before signing day. But his addition made for another win for WSU’s coaching staff, which flipped him from Oregon State, where he had been committed since the summer. A speedy receiver, Watkins caught 46 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Quotable: “When the staff departures happened at Oregon State, we tried to get back in the mix, and was able to get him up for one of our home games. Love the kid, awesome family. I think he’s a dynamic play-maker. Can stretch the field, a bigger-body kid that can play, really, at any position at the wide receiver core, and make plays with the ball in his hands.”

Jake Jones, DL (Campo Verde HS, Gilbert, Arizona)

Other offers: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, UNLV, UTEP, Wyoming, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

The lowdown: Much of what makes Jones so good is the way he combines size and speed. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, but on his way to 53 tackles (eight for loss) as a senior, he displayed some compelling speed, too. In Rogers’ first season, the Cougs made it clear they won’t hesitate to play freshmen if they can produce, especially on their defensive line. It’s possible Jones gets on the field sooner than later.

Quotable: “Honestly, when we were recruiting him then (at South Dakota State), I thought he was a senior, and then looking back when we had made this transition, I realized that he was only a junior at that time. It was a highlight for us to get him up early, get to know him. He had a lot of interest early on, and has only developed and gotten better. Big, physical kid that will put his face on you and be really physical at the point of contact.”

Jackson Williams, S (Archbishop Shaw HS, Marrero, Louisiana)

Other offers: Tulane, Florida State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State

The lowdown: Also a late addition to the class, Williams announced his decision on Tuesday evening, and he looks like a nice one for the Cougars. A top-25 prospect in the state of Louisiana, Williams flipped from Tulane to WSU, where he’ll lend his 6-foot-2, 180-pound size to the Cougs’ secondary. He earned all-district first-team honors this fall, helping lead Archbishop Shaw to an 8-4 record.

Quotable: “I think for him, it was about finding the right fit. The ability to go to Florida (State) but sticks with us here with the Cougs, I think it says a lot about his maturity, just understanding the landscape of what college football is like. He’s a player that’s gonna develop here and develop at a quick rate. So I feel really good about Jackson.”

Kingston Fotualii, OL (O’Dea HS, Seattle)

Other offers: Montana

The lowdown: Fotualii was one of the first members of WSU’s class of 2026, announcing his commitment back in April. A towering figure at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Fotualii was a key cog at Seattle powerhouse O’Dea, which went 12-1 and made the 3A state title game this fall, and Fotualii made Sports Illustrated’s all-state team. As a junior, Fotualii also helped O’Dea go 13-0 with a state championship crown.

Quotable: “Early in recruiting, I felt like of all the players that were getting attention, he wasn’t, and I loved his film maybe the most. Great leader, really a humble kid that we just developed a relationship. Having him up numerous times, getting to know his family, he felt like it was a fit, and so did we. And so I’m really excited about him.”

Benji Makelela, OL (Capistrano Valley Christian HS [Calif.], Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Other offers: N/A

The lowdown: WSU coaches are taking a bit of a chance on Makelela, who wasn’t pursued by other schools, but it might be easy to see why the Cougs are interested: He’s enormous, listed at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, and he’s a natural athlete, shining on the basketball court as well. This fall, he played on both offensive and defensive lines, tallying 23 tackles (five for loss), four sacks and one interception.

Quotable: “He’s a foreign exchange student. He’s new to football. He’s really raw. But at the same time, what he’s gone through in his life, moving away at age 14 to come to the States and kinda learn the English language. He already knows French, and he knows Spanish. So I was like, if you can learn three languages, we surely can teach you football.”

Jeremy Sousa, LS (Laney Community College, Pleasanton, Calif.)

Other offers: Houston Christian

The lowdown: Sousa’s signing comes at good time for WSU, which is losing two longsnappers to graduation after this season, Colton Peoples and Colson Brunner. Sousa played junior college ball each of the past two seasons, in 2024 at Chabot College (California) and in 2025 at Laney College, where he earned Bay 6 All-Conference honorable mention honors.

Quotable: “He has verified times at snapping and is really, really consistent. He got here, and our conversation lasted maybe 20 minutes at most, as far as where he wanted to be and what he wanted to do.”

Luke Galer, TE (Del Oro HS, Loomis, Calif.)

Other offers: San Diego State, UNLV, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Portland, Sacramento State

The lowdown: Galer was once committed to FCS Sacramento State in January, but roughly two weeks later, he flipped to WSU. He played both ways at Sacramento-area Del Oro, where he recorded 28 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns, plus added 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks at defensive end last season. A savvy pass-catching tight end, Galer could make a splash as a specialist in that area at WSU.

Quotable: “Got to spend time with him and his family, and then they were able to come out on a visit, and they absolutely loved it. Similar background kinda growing up. His father’s in the police force, and that’s kinda the background I came from. Really a dynamic pass-catcher, bigger tight end, one that will be more ready to impact us right away.”

Cooper Daines, OL (Mead HS, Spokane)

Other offers: N/A

The lowdown: Daines is going on a church mission after he graduates, Rogers said, which means Daines won’t be joining the team until spring 2027. When he does, the Cougars will be getting a real athlete and a force at offensive line. Daines is listed at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds.

Quotable: “It’s hard to find bodies like that, that move like that. He plays on both sides of the ball. And when I got the opportunity to go out for one of the bye weeks, was able to go see him play, and he was playing defense. I thought this kid’s an absolute no-brainer. Big, long, physical kid with a great background and a great family structure.”

JaVon Joseph, DL (Oak Ridge HS, Sacramento, California)

Other offers: Sacramento State, Portland State, Delaware State

The lowdown: Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Joseph committed to WSU in the summer, and he’s remained steady with the Cougars ever since. Out of the Sacramento area, he earned second-team All-Sierra Foothill League honors this fall, totaling 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks for Oak Ridge, which went 9-4 and made the CIF D1 Sac-Joaquin section championship game.

Quotable: “Seeing him live at camp really just solidified it for us. We offered him after camp, and he committed on the spot, and we felt like it was a great fit just on the visit itself, but we still wanted to see him in person just move around. The tape says one thing all the time, and then you can see somebody in person, and it maybe doesn’t always match up. But it surely matched up.”

Bryce Heckard, CB (City College of San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Other offers: UNLV, New Mexico

The lowdown: A pure cover corner, Heckard played the 2024 season at Laney College and the 2025 season at City College of San Francisco, which has produced recent Cougs like Sam Lockett, Derrick Langford, Anthony Gordon and Easop Winston. Heckard, listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, produced 24 total tackles, one sack and one interception this fall. He may be a tad undersized, but coaches like his ability to stick in coverage.

Quotable: “I think there’s a humbleness when you have to go to the junior college ranks, and there’s definitely a desire to get to this level. Really good cover corner, one of the guys that we felt best about as far as the ability to play man-to-man defense when we looked through the junior college ranks.”