Oral Roberts outpaces Idaho, snaps Vandals’ six-game winning streak

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho women’s basketball team had another high-scoring game, but the Vandals slipped defensively and had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Idaho surrendered a season-high point total, falling 92-89 to Oral Roberts on Wednesday at ICCU Arena.

The Vandals (7-2), a top-20 scoring team nationally, have piled up more than 80 points in five consecutive games, but it wasn’t enough to outpace the Golden Eagles (4-5).

Idaho led by 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but Oral Roberts answered with a 14-4 run. Idaho guard Kyra Gardner’s 3-point attempt missed the mark as time expired.

Forward Debora dos Santos led the Vandals with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Gardner added 17 points and guard Hope Hassmann contributed 16.

Idaho lost despite taking 11 more shots than ORU and outrebounding the Eagles by 11. The Vandals shot 39 of 83 (47%) but just 3 of 20 from 3-point distance. ORU, led by Anna Trusty’s 24 points, shot 31 of 72 (43.1%) from the field and 9 of 22 (40.9%) on 3s, and had a big advantage at the foul line – 21 of 22.