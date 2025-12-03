Prep roundup: Jaden Ghoreishi, Rock Franklin spur Mt. Spokane boys basketball to OT win; local football players sign

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 64, Lake City 58: Jaden Ghoreishi scored 31 points, including a pair of dunks in overtime, and the Wildcats (1-0) overcame a disastrous start to beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Mt. Spokane scored one point in the first quarter, a free throw by Ghoreishi, and trailed by 14. The Wildcats found their touch in the middle frames, then put the clamps down defensively in the fourth, outscoring Lake City 19-7 to force overtime. The defensive effort was punctuated by 6-foot-6 sophomore Tysen Lewis, who stuffed Lake City senior Josh Watson at the end of regulation to keep it tied.

In overtime, Rock Franklin hit a deep pair of 3s, Ghoreishi scored in the paint, and Mt. Spokane went on an 11-2 run to seal it.

University 60, Coeur d’Alene 51: Brady Bell scored 25 points and the Titans (1-0) defeated the visiting Vikings (0-1). U-Hi built a 41-19 lead at halftime then withstood the Vikings’ comeback attempt. Davis Whittaker led Cd’A with 17 points.

Pullman 63, Freeman 52: Cade Rogers went 7-for 7 at the free throw line finishing with 21 points and the Greyhounds (2-0) defeated the visiting Scotties (1-1). Micah Hodges led Freeman with 22 points.

Girls basketball

Pullman 56, Freeman 38: Grace Kuhle scored 15 points and the 2A Greyhounds (1-1) defeated the visiting 2B Scotties (0-2). Kelsey Hollen led Freeman with 10 points.

Clarkston 55, Mt. Spokane 38: Aneysa Judy scored 16 points and the visiting Bantams (1-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-1). Dezeray Manuel led Mt. Spokane with nine points.

Football

Wednesday was signing day for Division I football and the GSL had a few athletes announce their college choices.

Cooper Daines, Mead’s 6-foot-5, 260-pound two-way first-team all-GSL 4A/3A lineman signed with Washington State as an offensive lineman. Teammate Garrett Miller, who was first-team all-GSL at linebacker and played tight end, signed at Idaho State to play defense.

Jerry Allen III, the GSL 2A all-purpose MVP, signed with University of Idaho as a defensive back.