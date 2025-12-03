Stage review: Children (and puppets) steal the show at Civic’s ‘Rudolph’

When a classic Christmas claymation film is remade into a stage musical, audience members probably expect to have a good time. But this audience member didn’t expect to feel a pang of nostalgia and emotion at the sight of one little puppet.

Spokane Civic Theatre is in the middle of its production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” adapted from the animated TV special and story by Robert L. May with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks. The musical, directed by Kathie Doyle-Lipe, runs through Dec. 21.

The musical is narrated by a jovial and believable William Pipinich as Sam the Snowman, who leads the classic tale of Rudolph, played by enthusiastic teen Connie Mack Overstreet.

The stage was filled with snow, trees and mountains (all on wheels) that, when flipped around, set the stage for Santa’s Workshop, Christmastown and more. Costumes popped in front of the set’s natural colors as the large cast and 11-member ensemble spread across the stage.

Actors were backed by a live percussion trio. Music directed by Presley DuPuis with a bright Carolyn Jess on keyboard, the group was a refreshing sight, as many community theater musicals are usually backed by recorded tracks.

Overstreet and company joined Eden Day (who plays doe Clarice) in singing “There’s Always Tomorrow,” where Day’s beautiful vocals shined, while popular hits, such as “Silver and Gold,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” received audience participation.

Some songs were accompanied by full-stage dancing, including a moment where the usually bossy Coach Comet (Reuben Erlinson) showed graceful footwork as a strong dancer partner.

What really stood out were performances by the younger actors. As elves or Misfit Toys, the children showed talent in harmonizing, dancing and scene partner interaction.

The moment that most blew me away was the puppetry of the Misfit Toys in “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year.” Puppet design and construction by Maddy Arana, Lilah Gail, Farren Obenland, Anne-Marie Stephens, Doug Stephens and Heather Stephens brought Charlie-in-the-Box, a train with square wheels and more to life. The ensemble actors manipulated the puppets’ mouths in a way that made them appear expressive and well-timed with music. The polka-dotted elephant’s design and performance was so believable and nostalgic, tears welled in my eyes.

Without giving away too much, there is one puppet that makes quite the impact on the stage, however, and that’s the Abominable Snowman. The puppet’s official entrance led to audience gasps and laughs of disbelief at its sheer size and mechanics.

With the theater’s decision to take on such a big undertaking in the scope of a massive puppet and a massive musical with a massive cast, Civic continues to punch above its weight.