Washington’s hunting and fishing license app goes live

An app that allows Washington hunters and anglers to keep and display digital licenses is now live.

Called MyWDFW, the app became available in the Google Play and Apple App Stores on Wednesday, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.

The app’s arrival coincides with 2026 licenses becoming available for sale, though none of them would be valid until April 1. All 2025 licenses are still on paper, and WDFW’s release said hunters and anglers will need to continue to hold onto the paper copies of their current licenses.

WDFW had been working on the mobile app for a couple of years, starting after a rule change allowed the department to go forward with electronic licenses and tags.

It’s part of the agency’s long-term plan to phase out licenses sold on durable, waterproof paper and shift toward digital licensing. An option for printing licenses on regular paper will remain available, according to the release.

The mobile app brings Washington in line with most other states in the West, where electronic licensing has been available for years.

It gives hunters and anglers the option of holding electronic copies of their licenses and tags instead of paper copies.

It will also be a place for them to submit harvest reports for a number of species. Catch record cards for salmon, steelhead and sturgeon will also be available through the app.