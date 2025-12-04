10 under $10 for the weekend of Dec. 5-7

1 Millwood WinterFest 2025 – Features local vendors, treats, live entertainment and community spirit as Millwood shines bright for the holidays. 4-7 p.m. Friday. 3301 N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Admission: Free.

2 3 Minute Mic – All are welcome to read or listen. This is a free speech, uncensored event. 7 p.m. Friday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Corbin Senior Center Craft Fair – Features over 35 local artisan’s, crafters and vendors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Night Market Winter Festival – First annual night market winter festival. Santa look-a-like day. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. fireworks. See website for calendar of events kendallnightmarket.org/winter-festival. 1335 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

5 Rogers High School Holiday Craft Fair – Local crafters and artisans selling unique crafts, handmade goods, baked items, free photos with Santa and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave. (509) 354-6600. Admission: Free.

6 Ridgeline Craft and Vendor Fair 2025 – Features more than 180 creative crafters and vendors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Ridgeline High School, 20150 E Country Vista Dr., Liberty Lake. $2. (509) 558-3800. Admission: Free.

7 Holiday on the Ave in Sprague Union District – Features more than 30 local retail shops and eateries, live carolers, face painting, pop-up shops, holiday photos, story time with Santa, flash sales, appearances by the Grinch and more holiday-themed activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Between 1100 and 2600 blocks of E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

8 Rathdrum Holiday Craft Fair – Variety of vendors for unique gifts, presented by Rathdrum Craft and Farmers Market. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday. Rathdrum Lions Clubhouse, 16114 N. Meyer Road, Rathdrum. Admission: Free.

9 Winter Wonderland – The inaugural year and first phase of lights in the park. Walk Orchard Park and enjoy lights and displays. 5-10 p.m. daily. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Admission: Free.

10 Celebration of Lights Tree Lighting – Festive holiday fun including a walking light parade, Musical entertainment by Opportunity Elementary School choir and University High School band, hot chocolate and food trucks, and more. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Balfour Park, 105 N. Balfour Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.