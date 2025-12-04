Commentary: Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence may be better than ever after Cowboys exit

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

RENTON — DeMarcus Lawrence stood in a hallway at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, after being discarded by the franchise for which he earned four Pro Bowls. The 254-pound defensive end — whose nickname, “Tank,” describes his build and unstoppable style of play — had stacked 97 tackles for loss and 61.5 sacks in 11 seasons as a Dallas Cowboy.

But when a mid-foot sprain sidelined Lawrence after just four games last fall, the 32-year-old entered free agency with mounting question marks. He said “the offers came across the table, and Dallas’ offer wasn’t there.”

The tank was decommissioned after more than a decade in Dallas.

Which is how he got here, in the hallway, after signing to a three-year deal with the Seahawks.

“I still look at it as a blessing,” Lawrence said on March 13. “Opportunities don’t last forever, and sometimes you need people to write you off to know how good you are.”

I’m not the one who wrote Lawrence off.

But I did write about him.

In July, I dubbed Lawrence Seattle’s biggest defensive wild card, and acknowledged: “After 11 seasons and 6,143 snaps, we don’t know how much ‘Tank’ has left in the tank.”

We didn’t know then.

Wow, we know now.

We know that, at 33 years old, with 11 seasons of reps rusting his armor, Lawrence may somehow be better than ever. We know he’s one of the most impactful free-agent signings of the offseason. We know a discarded tank took Seattle’s defense over the top.

That was certainly true Sunday, when Lawrence notched two tackles with a sack and a forced fumble in the Seahawks’ 26-0 win over the Vikings. He nearly harassed Minnesota rookie quarterback Max Brosmer into a second sack, instead forcing an 85-yard pick-six by linebacker Ernest Jones III. And after being shoved to the turf by Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr., Lawrence didn’t give up on the play — regaining his feet, pursuing Jones and forcing a fumble.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald called it “probably my new favorite play of all time.”

Because it’s a play that motivates more. Its impact echoes.

“That’s the type of culture and DNA we’re building around here right now,” Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams said Wednesday. “Regardless of what year you are, regardless of where you play on the field, we’re going to play with a certain want-to and drive. He was completely out of that play, and he’s showing everybody else on the team that he’s in Year 12, an older guy and he’s still chasing down the ball. So everyone can do it.”

Everyone has.

The Seahawks, who head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday, are succeeding with their most dominant defense since the Legion of Boom. They rank first in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.1), second in opponent yards per play (4.6), second in rushing defense (88.8 yards allowed per game), third in scoring defense (18.1 points allowed per game) and fourth in sacks (40).

Literally, it’s taken everyone, guys who were written off for different reasons. Contributors who clawed off the practice squad — such as safety Ty Okada, linebacker Drake Thomas, corner Josh Jobe and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. A pass-rusher, Uchenna Nwosu, who has overcome incessant injuries. A linebacker, Jones, who was traded twice in less than two months. A cornerback, Riq Woolen, who battled back after being benched.

Oh, and Lawrence, who said after signing with the Seahawks in March: “I feel like a lot of people thought I was on the verge of retirement.”

The Seahawks believed in all of the above. And in Lawrence’s case, they did their due diligence.

“Our medical people did a great job of saying he was ready to roll [before offering him a contract],” Macdonald said Monday. “He did a great job of being in great shape and training and doing all the things. I thought we found a great plan for him to manage his workload throughout the season as well. So kind of all hands on deck on that front.

“It’s come together pretty good.”

That’s an understatement the size of Lawrence’s impact.

In 11 games, the 2014 second-round draft pick has compiled 31 tackles with nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble-return touchdowns and a forced fumble. His impact was most evident in his absence, as Lawrence missed a game with a thigh issue … and Seattle surrendered 426 total yards and 87.9% completions in a 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

“Tank” has proved he has more left in the tank.

He better. There’s work to do.

At 9-3, the Seahawks are tied with the Rams atop a relentlessly competitive NFC West. After Sunday’s game against 37-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins and the 4-8 Falcons, they face a four-game gauntlet before the finish line. The Colts (8-4), Rams (9-3), Panthers (7-6) and 49ers (9-4) stand between the Seahawks and their first division title since 2020.

“It’s rejuvenating, man,” Lawrence said of his success in Seattle. “Got an adult brotherhood. We’re well connected in our locker room. We fight for each other, and we all love the game. So I’m excited to be a part of this group, excited to go hunt again next week.”

Sometimes you need people to write you off to know how good you are.

It’s time we write something new.