Mass. church draws reaction from ICE brass over sign at Nativity scene

A church in Dedham, Mass., has drawn reaction from top brass at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after placing a sign in its Nativity scene that reads “ICE was here” where Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus are supposed to be.

The sign on the display outside St. Susanna Parish and was the idea of Reverend Stephen Josoma. Underneath the “ICE was here” message, the sign goes on to read “The Holy Family is safe in our Church … If you see ICE please call LUCE at 617-370-5023.”

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons responded to the display in an interview with the Boston Herald, calling it “sad political rhetoric” that only adds fuel to the fire of political division.

“It’s very sad, especially during the holiday season. ICE agents and officers are human beings, too. We don’t want to be referred to in things like that. The brave men and women of ICE are out there doing a dangerous job every day. And, I hate to say it, but people are taking corny things like this decoration to make a point on the backs of our men and women and the job they’re doing every day. All that is doing is adding fuel to the fire,” Lyons told the Herald.

“We aren’t snatching babies, we aren’t snatching families. Now, if you’re here in the country illegally and came here as a family unit, that’s a different story. But, we’re not out there separating children and we’re not out there separating families. Felon after felon after felon is being arrested by ICE Boston every day and all over New England, yet nobody is focusing on that. All they’re focusing on is this political rhetoric and I don’t know what point they’re trying to make,” he said.

The parish has a history of political activism in the form of demonstrations and signs, like one at the Nativity scene. On its website, the parish even posted a picture promoting the sign at the Nativity scene.

The parish also has an official Facebook page, where they posted images of the altered creche. A user labeled as a page administrator, Phil Mandeville, posted a picture of the sign to Facebook, commenting that he is “extremely thankful to be a member of this parish” and defending Rev. Josoma.

“Father Steve is an inspiration to us all. I have to say, I don’t recognize a lot of names that have made posts here. I wonder why that is? This parish follows the words of Jesus: ‘Welcome the stranger’ and ‘Feed the poor.’ Christ set an example for us to follow: Call out injustice wherever and whenever you see it. He was never afraid to call out the politicians of the time for being hippocrates [sic],” Mandeville said. “The sin is remaining silent in the face of injustice. Christ ALWAYS ‘mixed religion and politics.’”

On the parish’s website, Phil Mandeville is listed as a member of the St. Susanna Parish Council.

The Herald reached out to Mandeville and Rev. Josoma for comment but did not receive a response by 4 p.m. Thursday.

