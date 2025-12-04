Months after layoffs, Blue Cross of Idaho plans to sell Boise-area headquarters

Rose Evans The Idaho Statesman

For years, Idaho’s second-largest city has been trying to build a name for itself as the state’s medical epicenter.

Meridian, whose population has grown to nearly 150,000 people, has recently become home to a new accelerated nursing program and a giant distribution center for St. Luke’s Health System, with a planned expansion also in the pipeline at Idaho State University’s Health Science campus.

But one long-term player in Meridian’s medical landscape is thinking of packing up shop.

Blue Cross of Idaho, the city’s third-largest employer, announced that it plans to sell its roughly 34-acre headquarters campus at the corner of Pine Avenue and Eagle Road and move to a more “right-sized” location elsewhere in the Treasure Valley.

“Over the last three decades, we’ve seen the area around us evolve and grow — from farmland to one of the busiest corridors in the state,” Blue Cross said Wednesday in a news release.

“In recent years, the way our employees work has evolved, as well. A modern, right-sized campus will help us operate more efficiently so we can continue investing in high-quality, affordable care for our members.”

The announcement comes months after the nonprofit health insurer said it planned to lay off over 100 employees following a canceled Idaho Department of Health and Welfare contract, the Idaho Statesman reported in April.

Public Affairs Manager Bret Rumbeck told the Statesman that 802 Blue Cross employees call the Meridian campus home.

Across the state, Blue Cross employs 1,113 people, and a little over 100 work fully remotely out of state, Rumbeck said by phone.

Blue Cross of Idaho move may take ‘years’

Rumbeck said the building, known for its signature blue roofs, has roughly 250,000 square feet.

What size building Blue Cross is looking for, though, is not yet clear.

The insurer is working with TOK Commercial Real Estate to assess its property and find a buyer, according to the release, while looking for “nearby” real estate that could host on-site operations plus accommodate Blue Cross’ “largely hybrid workforce.”

“Each move in our 80-year history has reflected our focus on serving our members more effectively and being good stewards of the premium dollars they entrust to us,” the release said. “… We expect this process may take several years to complete.”

Blue Cross of Idaho was founded in 1945 and has roughly 600,000 members, according to its website. It’s been headquartered in Meridian since 1997.

In an email statement to the Statesman, Mayor Robert Simison, who has long championed the medical corridor where Blue Cross sits, expressed hope that the insurer would stay within city limits.

“We understand that business needs evolve, and we value our partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho as we continue to work together to keep them headquartered in Meridian,” he said.

