Nephew of Bing Crosby was first to invite Irish Celtic trio Everdream to Pacific Northwest; now they’re playing Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc

Local audiences have the chance to jump-start their Christmas cheer with Celtic tunes as the Irish all-female trio of harp, violin and voice, “Everdream” returns to the Pacific Northwest to perform their 10th annual “A Celtric Christmas” show.

The trio comprised of three friends, Mary McCague (violin), Teresa O’Donnell (harp) and Emer Barry (singer) currently reside in different Ireland counties, where they typically enthrall homeland audiences. But when the holiday season rolls around, the trio eagerly packs their bags (with one exceptionally large bag for O’Donnell) and flies across the pond to share the Celtric charm they have to offer.

The trio always had dreamed of touring the United States when they first formed more than 10 years ago.

It wasn’t until a performance at a charity event in 2013 in Dublin where the pieces started to fall into place – when they had a chance encounter with Howard Crosby, the nephew of Spokane legend Bing Crosby.

“It felt like almost like it was fate, that we happened to be performing at the same event with this guy from America who happened to know somebody from this charity,” Barry said, “it felt like it was meant to be.”

Howard Crosby, who was a talented singer in his own right, knew he was witnessing greatness, and pitched to have the trio to come perform in the States.

The first show that Howard Crosby brought them over for was at a retirement facility in his hometown of Walla Walla in 2015, and the trio popularity has grown so much over the past 10 years that selling out music halls for multiple nights is not out of the ordinary.

Admittedly, United States over-the-top admiration for Christmas does make it easier for the trio to come back during the holiday season.

“You guys really know how to celebrate it. Everything is big over there,” Barry said with a laugh.

It would be impossible to say that one aspect of the trio outshines another. Each member has studied their respective instruments for as long as they could remember, creating an unmatched Celtic energy when joined forces.

Barry studied opera with English National Opera in London after earning a master’s in opera but ultimately decided to part ways from opera after falling in love with Celtic music.

“I just thought sopranos are constantly whining and dying in operas, and I just need a little bit more joy in my life,” Barry said, “that’s why ‘Everdream’ has been an absolute dream for me as a singer because I’ve been able to be more creative.”

This creativity Barry gleamed about shines through on stage as the trio performs covers of pop songs such as Firework by Katy Perry penned with their signature quirky Celtic arrangement to it. Musical fans in the audience will surely find themselves singing along as the trio performs their rendition of “Popular” from the musical and film, “Wicked.”

After several years of performing in the area, “Everdream” has built a reputation with local audiences that’s hard to ignore.

“One of the ways we have evolved is that we have so much fun on stage and so much fun with the audience. And I think that’s something you can’t just go in with. You have to know each other and have banter on stage,” Barry said.

While the trio plays holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night” and “Danny Boy,” it’s the humor and palpable glee emitted on stage that invited audiences to come back year after year.

An “Everdream” show offers an escapism from one’s life through the tranquil music as well as the humor that’s come to be expected from Irish acts, Barry said.

This year’s show will go the extra mile to bring a slice of their homeland to the Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc stage as background images and videos of Ireland accompany the songs.

If audiences walk out of the show with an extra pep in their step while riding that Christmas spirit high, the trio will know they did a job well done.

The trio is confident that they’ll see familiar faces as audiences pile into the Coeur d’Alene theater, and hopeful to make a grandeur introduction to unfamiliar fans.

As for any fans that feel inspired to start a trio of their own – or pick up any instrument for that matter – Barry suggests to say “yes” to things, keep going and see where it takes you.

“Follow the love,” she said.