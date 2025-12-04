Prep roundup: Juleon Horyst scores 26 points for Cheney basketball; Rhiannon Kilgore leads Lewis and Clark girls to victory
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.
Boys
Cheney 70, North Central 58: Juleon Horyst went 14 of 15 at the free throw line, finishing with 26 points and the Blackhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1).
Tyson Vogrig led North Central with 19 points, followed by Miles Spencer with 18.
Rogers 64, Lakeside 54: The Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-1). Details were unavailable.
Girls
Lewis and Clark 60, Walla Walla 36: Rhiannon Kilgore scored 22 points and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Blue Devils (0-1).
Cheney 60, North Central 56: The Blackhawks (1-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-2). Details were unavailable.