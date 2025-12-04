Prep roundup: Juleon Horyst scores 26 points for Cheney basketball; Rhiannon Kilgore leads Lewis and Clark girls to victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys

Cheney 70, North Central 58: Juleon Horyst went 14 of 15 at the free throw line, finishing with 26 points and the Blackhawks (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1).

Tyson Vogrig led North Central with 19 points, followed by Miles Spencer with 18.

Rogers 64, Lakeside 54: The Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-1). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Lewis and Clark 60, Walla Walla 36: Rhiannon Kilgore scored 22 points and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Blue Devils (0-1).

Cheney 60, North Central 56: The Blackhawks (1-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-2). Details were unavailable.