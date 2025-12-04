Spokane Symphony performs Nutcracker Ballet

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony and State Street Ballet will be bringing “The Nutcracker” ballet to life over the course of four days and five shows.

Written by legendary Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892, “The Nutcracker” is a two-act ballet set on Christmas Eve that follows a child named Clara and her nutcracker doll that comes to life. Together, they journey through a magical world and battle the Mouse King.

To this day, the ballet remains a timeless classic performed worldwide when the holiday season comes back around.

Assisting the Spokane Symphony in displaying the iconic ballet, the renowned State Street Ballet will be traveling from Santa Barbara, California. Over 90 local dancers will also be taking to the stage.

The Fox Theater will encompass the world of “The Nutcracker” through a Thursday evening show that starts at $36 along with a Friday evening performance, Saturday matinee and Saturday evening show that all start at $37. The Sunday matinee starts at $38 and tickets for all performances can be found through the venue website.