The Mountain Goats bring new album to the Knitting Factory

From staff reports

The Mountain Goats will be bringing their distinct indie-folk sound to the Knitting Factory on Friday.

Singer-songwriter John Darnielle founded the band in Claremont, California, in 1991. Initially, Darnielle was the only official member, and this was the case on multiple occasions until the rest of the band became fully cemented.

Through the 1990s, they released a plethora of cassette tapes, vinyl, and CDs that were often very limited and done through home-recordings instead of a studio.

The Mountain Goats are known for songs like “No Children,” “This Year,” “The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton” and more.

The Mountain Goats have released 23 albums total, including 2002’s “Tallahassee” and “The Sunset Tree” in 2005. Most recently, just last month, the band released their latest record, “Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan.”

The Mountain Goats will be performing at the Knitting Factory on Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $59.80 through Ticketmaster.