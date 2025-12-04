Woman in Spokane Valley collapses in roadway, is hit and killed by car

A woman was hit by a car and died in Spokane Valley after she collapsed while crossing the roadway.

Deputies responded to the area of East Sprague Avenue near McDonald Road around 10:30 p.m. to an unresponsive woman lying in the road, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

A Washington State Patrol trooper and some bystanders were attempting to perform CPR on the woman until firefighters arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman almost crossed Sprague Avenue when she collapsed onto the ground. Traffic traveling west tried to avoid her, the sheriff’s office says, but one car hit her.

The driver of the car was contacted and given a sobriety test. She was released without an arrest or any charges, the release stated. The sheriff’s office does not know why the woman collapsed in the road.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.