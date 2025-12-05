A dozen pets killed in University Place home fire

Lauren Girgis The Seattle Times

At least a dozen pets were killed in a University Place home fire on Thursday afternoon.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue spokesperson Emily Tencer said the dogs and cats died in the home fire at Menlo Drive West and 33rd Street West. The fire is still under investigation, Tencer said. No humans were home at the time.

Tencer said the fire department does not believe any other animals survived the flames.

The fire, which crews responded to at around 12:15 p.m., was put out around 2 p.m., Tencer said, and the home sustained severe damage.