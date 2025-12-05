Anuar Pelaez voted USL League One’s Most Valuable Performer

From Staff Reports

Spokane Velocity’s top scorer was voted the USL League One’s most valuable performer, the league announced Friday.

Striker Anuar Pelaez, who finished the season with 10 goals on 44 shot attempts, and two assists, helped lead Spokane to its second straight championship game appearance after a strong regular season where the team earned third-place and home-field advantage for its first two playoff matches.

The award is given to the player who had the biggest impact on their team through the League One regular season and playoffs, and the USL Jagermeister Cup.

In the Jagermeister Cup, Pelaez scored two goals in four games played.