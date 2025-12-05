D.C. pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole to remain jailed on explosive charges

By Natalie Neysa Alund and Aysha Bagchi USA Today

A Virginia man accused of planting two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the night before the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021 , will remain jailed on federal charges without bond for at least another 10 days, a judge determined Friday.

Brian Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, a city roughly 25 miles from Washington, appeared for his first court appearance in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on explosives-related charges just one day after his arrest.

Cole, 30, is accused of placing two pipe bombs near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the night of Jan. 5, 2021, the FBI previously said.

The explosives did not detonate and no one was hurt.

On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Cole had been taken into custody following a nearly five-year investigation.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who presided over Cole’s arraignment, said he faces one count of unlawfully transporting an explosive device with a plan either to kill, injure or intimidate a person or to unlawfully destruct property, and a second count of malicious destruction or attempt to destruct with an explosive device.

The first count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the second count carries five to 20 years in prison, the judge said.

He appeared in court represented by John M. Shoreman, an attorney with a broad array of experience, specializing in antitrust cases, not criminal law, according to his biography on his law firm’s website.

In response to questions from the judge, Cole said he did not need a court-appointed attorney because he hired Shoreman himself.

Upadhyaya then scheduled a detention hearing for Cole to take place Dec. 15. The judge explained to Cole that, at that hearing, the prosecution will make its argument for keeping him behind bars ahead of any trial in his case.

Cole appeared calm and attentive in first court hearing

After lawyers identified themselves to the court, Cole confirmed his name and age to the judge. When asked how far he went in school, he said high school. He said he had not taken any drugs or alcohol that would make it difficult for him to understand the hearing.

Wearing glasses and tan clothing, Cole appeared calm and paid close attention as the hearing got underway.

On Nov. 5, CNN and NBC News reported that Cole told FBI agents he believed the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for why pipe bombs were placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters. They also reported that he is cooperating with law enforcement.

Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged,” a claim the House Jan. 6 select committee determined was an instigator for the Jan. 6, 2021 , attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Cole allegedly bought pipe bomb parts from Home Depot, Walmart

Federal law enforcement officials said they located Cole by using evidence they already had – not a new tip – including cell phone data and purchasing records that a special team of investigators re-evaluated.

“That evidence has been sitting there collecting dust,” Bondi said.

Cole’s credit card and checking account records showed he purchased multiple items as early as October 2019 through late 2020 consistent with the components used to manufacture two pipe bombs placed at the RNC and DNC offices, according to his seven-page charging document.

Cole bought components, including a galvanized pipe, end caps, electrical wire, battery clips and white kitchen timers, court records also said. Investigators tracked Cole’s purchases at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Micro Center.

The suspect bought items including safety glasses, a wire-stripping tool and a machinist’s file, which could be used to make pipe bombs, officials said. Cole then allegedly continued to buy the components after the pipe bombs were found, including a kitchen timer, more 9-volt batteries and galvanized pipes during January 2021.

Provided records show Cole’s cell phone connected with towers consistent with his being in the area of the RNC and DNC offices on Jan. 5, 2021.

In addition, court documents show a Virginia license plate registered to a vehicle he owns was captured on camera the same day at 7:10 p.m., at the South Capitol Street exit from Interstate 395 South.

That’s “less than one-half mile from the location where the individual who placed the devices was first observed on foot,” records said.