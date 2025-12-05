Gonzaga’s Graham Ike returns to form with yet another big game against Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Kentucky-based reporter asked Graham Ike if there’s something favorable about the interior matchup after he chewed up the Wildcats for the second straight year.

Ike didn’t correct the inquisitor verbally, but he did subtly flash three fingers while providing a big-picture answer. Gonzaga’s 6-foot-9 center has posted two straight 28-point efforts – the highest scoring games of his 79 career games in a Zag uniform. He also dropped in 23 points in a road win over the Wildcats at Rupp Arena in February 2024 – hence the three fingers upon hearing the question.

“Honestly it’s just really our brand and style of basketball,” Ike said after Gonzaga’s 94-59 rout Friday over Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena. “Forcing the ball inside, high-lows, duck-ins, just trying to get other guys open. I appreciate the guys for getting me the ball. B-Smith (Braeden Smith) had a great game, him and Mario (Saint-Supery).”

GU’s brand of basketball was missing in its previous outing, a disappointing 101-61 loss to Michigan at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Ike endured perhaps the roughest game of his career, finishing with one point and missing all nine of his shots.

Asked if it was a long nine days between games, Ike said, “Standard nine days, but definitely just wanted to dial in our response. It was a great opportunity to see what we’re made of and we responded well. I’m proud of the guys.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) crashes through the Kentucky Wildcats and scores during the first half of a college basketball game on Friday, Dec 5, 2025, at Bridgestone Area in Nashville, Tenn. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Ike and the Zags bounced back impressively against Kentucky, even though it took several minutes for the big man to find his stride. He missed his first three shots, including a layup, before connecting on 6 of his next 7.

He had 17 points at the break and then made 5 of 8 second-half shots. His 10 2-point field goals were more than Kentucky’s entire team (nine). Ike also hit his lone 3-point attempt.

Gonzaga crushed UK 46-18 in paint points, led by Ike and sidekick Braden Huff, who scored 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting. GU was outscored by Michigan in the paint, the only time that’s happened this season. The Zags also outrebounded Kentucky 43-31 after losing the boards for the first time this season against the Wolverines.

Ike’s three-game numbers against the Wildcats: 79 points, 30 of 51 on field goals, 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, 17 of 23 at the foul line, 26 rebounds and eight assists. And a 2-1 record with wins at Rupp Arena and Bridgestone Arena and a one-point overtime loss at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Ike said he loves playing at the Kennel but also feeds off the energy in opposing arenas. Nashville is about 215 miles from Kentucky’s campus in Lexington, but perhaps 90% of the 18,507 at Bridgestone Arena were Wildcats supporters.

“100 percent, you have to enjoy the fight, the adversity, but I love being in a hostile environment,” Ike said. “I have no problem with it at all.”

He then paused to thank and shake hands with game officials walking next to him down a hallway toward the exit.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope called his team’s defense “really poor.” The coach later added: “I did think we showed up and tried to have some physicality but that was about the extent of our functionality on the defensive end.”

Ike overpowered 7-foot freshman center Malachi Moreno and worked over a few other bigs when Moreno was on the bench. Ike quickly shook off his 0-for-3 start.

“Me and B-Huff live by the law of averages,” he said. “The ball is bound to fall when we shoot it. And if it misses, that’s just how it went, but nine times out of 10 it’s going to go in.

“I’m not worried at all. The last game was an anomaly, but you live with it. That’s just how the game goes. The greatest have had games like that. Just get back in the gym and be who we are.”