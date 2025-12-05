Recap and highlights: No. 11 Gonzaga gets back on track with blowout win over No. 18 Kentucky 94-59

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gonzaga fans wondered how their team would bounce back from last week’s drubbing from Michigan. Kentucky fans wanted to see how the Wildcats would rebound from Tuesday’s one-possession loss to North Carolina.

Both got their answer fairly early in Friday’s ranked-on-ranked nonconference matchup at Bridgestone Arena.

Playing for the first time in nine days, Gonzaga won the opening tip and scored just 12 seconds later on a turnaround shot Braden Huff banked off the glass. Kentucky came up empty on its first possession as Kam Williams’ 3-point shot bounced off the rim and fell right to Innocenti.

Different variations of that same sequence played out a few-dozen times during the first half of Gonzaga’s 94-59 rout in Nashville: the 11th-ranked Zags pounding the ball inside to Huff and Graham Ike, the 18th-ranked Wildcats struggling to find any semblance of offensive rhythm at the other end of the floor.

Gonzaga scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points, Ike and Huff combined to register 48 points and Kentucky’s sputtering offense was limited to 16 of 60 (26%) from the field and 7 of 34 (20%) from the 3-point line in its lowest-scoring game of the year.

The Zags (8-1) return home to play North Florida (2-6) on Sunday before the next marquee game on their nonconference schedule, Saturday against UCLA at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) crashes through the Kentucky Wildcats and scores during the first half of a college basketball game on Friday, Dec 5, 2025, at Bridgestone Area in Nashville, Tenn. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

As a team, Gonzaga was coming off its largest margin of defeat under Mark Few after last Wednesday’s 101-61 loss to the Wolverines at the Players Era Festival. Individually, Ike was coming off his worst offensive outing in a Gonzaga uniform, scoring just one point on 0 of 9 shooting from the field against Michigan.

The senior forward managed to respond and then some, matching his Gonzaga-high with 28 points on 11 of 18 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Ike also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds. Huff was efficient, making 9 of 11 shots from the field while scoring in double digits for the ninth time in as many games.

Kentucky’s offense struggled out of the gates. The Wildcats missed their first 10 shots from the field before Denzel Aberdeen made a 3-pointer at the 11-minute, 4-second mark. Kentucky opened 1 of 14 from the field, made just six shots in the first half and finished with only 12 assists.

First half

19:47 – GU 2, UK 0: Zags win the tip and Huff opens the scoring with a hook shot on an assist from Innocenti. We are underway in Nashville.

15:38 – GU 7, UK 0: Saint-Supery called for a foul to signal the first media timeout and the Wildcats will shoot free throws after the break.

Ugly start for both teams as UK is 0 of 5 from the field (0 of 4 on 3-pointers) and has two turnovers. Zags are 2 of 8 from the field and have missed multiple shots from close range.

Saint-Supery hit a 3-pointer shortly before the break for GU’s second field goal since its opening shot. Ike is 0 of 3 from the field, but made two free throws, and has missed his last 12 field goals since the start of the Michigan game.

11:43 – GU 19, UK 2: Gonzaga finds its footing on the offensive end and the terrible start continues for Kentucky, which is still without a made field goal at the U12 media timeout.

Zags on a 12-1 run, now 7 of 14 from the field, led by Ike’s six points.

Moreso than the Zags playing well, the Wildcats have been dreadful, going 0 of 9 from the field with four turnovers. Boos started to come in from the heavy-Kentucky crowd in Nashville.

Make that 0 for 9 and 8:17 without a field goal. #Kentucky fans were audibly yelling for Trent Noah to take an open 3 from the right corner a few possessions ago. He passed up that attempt. Boos raining down in Nashville as #Gonzaga takes a 19-2 lead. https://t.co/ect9FYRwBd — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 6, 2025

7:38 – GU 23, UK 11: Garrison made a 3-pointer and was called for a foul on the other end at the U8 media timeout. Ike will shoot bonus free throws after the break.

Kentucky finally made its first field goal at the 11:04 mark on a corner 3-pointer from Aberdeen, who has six points. UK 3 of 17 from the field, GU 9 of 23.

5:44 – GU 30, UK 11: Zags go on a 7-0 run after Ike makes a tip-in and Kentucky calls a timeout. Lots of boos now from the Wildcats fans.

Ike leads with 13 points and five rebounds, shaking off a slow start. UK 3 of 20 from the field, just unable to get hardly any shots to fall despite some open looks.

3:49 – GU 33, UK 16: Warley whistled for an offensive foul at the U4 media timeout. That’s just the Zags second turnover, while the Wildcats have seven.

0:48 – GU 41, UK 18: Oweh gets a steal and a layup to snap the Zags scoring run and GU calls timeout. Some more ugly misses from UK before the make.

Halftime

Gonzaga has completely stifled a floundering Kentucky offense en route to a 43-20 lead at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The heavy-Wildcat crowd has been displeased for most of the game, raining down boos as their team shoots 16% from the field (5 of 31) and 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Gonzaga is led by Graham Ike’s 17 points and seven rebounds. The Zags have advantages in almost every aspect of the game, none more than paint points where they lead 22-4.

Halftime: No. 11 #Gonzaga 43, No. 18 #Kentucky 20



Zags have controlled this game from the jump. Graham Ike with 17 pts. (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 7 reb. Braden Huff with 9 pts. Point guard Braeden Smith (7 pts., 5 reb., 4 ast.) got extended minutes after Saint-Supery’s early fouls.… pic.twitter.com/gB0lYdDgPt — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 6, 2025

Just Getting Started 😤 pic.twitter.com/glqAyVKLuj — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 6, 2025

Second half

15:35 – GU 54, UK 28: Huff called for a foul at the U16 media timeout. Zags have a slight edge in the second half with Ike leading the charge. The Zags big hit a 3-pointer to boost his total to 24 points. Huff adds 13.

10:44 – GU 66, UK 36: Miller hits a 3-pointer and the Zags are rolling in the second half. GU shooting 51% from the field and have hit 6 of 15 3s tonight, cruising to a bounce-back win.

7:51 – GU 68, UK 43: Garrison called for a foul at the U8 media timeout. Not much more to say about this one as the Zags look to improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up a third ranked win.

3:15 – GU 86, UK 55: Ike with 28 points and 10 rebounds as this one comes to a close. Huff adds 20 points and Miller joins in double figures with 11. We’ll be back with a full recap at the horn.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga going with a change, entering Steele Venters and Emmanuel Innocenti into the starting lineup for Tyon Grant-Foster and Braden Huff.

Gonzaga: Mario Saint-Supery, Steele Venters, Emmanuel Innocenti, Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

Kentucky: Otega, Oweh, Denze Aberdeen, Kam Williams, Colli Chandler, and Malachi Moreno.

Pregame

The No. 11 Gonzaga men’s basketball team has a chance to get back on track against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats tonight in a neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Zags (7-1) enjoyed an impressive start to the season, picking up two ranked wins and cruising into the Players Era Festival title game. That’s where things came to a screeching halt with a 40-point loss to Michigan, the last time GU stepped on the court on Nov. 26.

Friday’s get-right opportunity comes against the Wildcats (5-3), who have struggled against top competition, dropping all three of their contests against Power Conference foes. Kentucky last loss a home game to North Carolina 67-64 on Tuesday.

The Zags will be tested against Kentucky guards Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, who have yet to live up to lofty expectations, averaging 13.4 and 13.5 points a game, respectively. For a more in-depth look at Kentucky find Jim Meehan’s Q&A with Lexington Herald-Leader beat writer Ben Roberts.

Follow this thread for updates throughout the evening.

📍 Nashville, Tenn.



🏟️ No. 11 #Gonzaga (7-1) vs. No. 18 #Kentucky (5-3), 4 p.m., ESPN2



📊GU: Braden Huff (15.8 ppg), Graham Ike (7.8 rpg), Mario Saint-Supery (5.1 apg)



UK: Denzel Aberdeen (13.5 ppg),

Malachi Moreno (7.8 rpg), Jaland Lowe (5.9 apg) pic.twitter.com/syJNlGkHKK — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 5, 2025

Jaland Lowe’s wearing one of the biggest shoulder braces I’ve ever seen, but the #Kentucky PG is reportedly going to try and give it a go tonight against #Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/RgH76KfLwI — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 5, 2025

Tons of #Kentucky fans down on Broadway a couple hours before tipoff against #Gonzaga. Or maybe they’re all just real excited about the Will Stein hire. pic.twitter.com/OdbVJOUNXq — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 5, 2025

TOP INTERNATIONAL NEWCOMERS 🌎



This international class is LOADED… who’s been the best so far? 🤔



READ ⬇️https://t.co/kwmpfZRUtr pic.twitter.com/ys3Q8qtKuq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 5, 2025

Bulldogs on Broadway pic.twitter.com/Ph77havf63 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 5, 2025

Cats vs Dogs, tonight in the Music City 😼🍿 pic.twitter.com/6i2TLZ6nSg — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 5, 2025

Game preview

