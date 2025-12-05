Shein says France suspension case is political overreach

By Jenny Che Washington Post

Shein, the online fast-fashion retailer, said the French government was overreaching in its attempt to suspend the platform by capitalizing on a political furor over sales of a childlike sex doll and weapons.

A lawyer for Shein, Kami Haeri, argued that the government’s request for a three-month suspension was “disproportionate” as the company had removed the items from its third-party marketplace after being reported by authorities in November.

The legal proceedings underscored the government’s effort to harness “political anger,” Haeri told the Paris tribunal on Friday. The hearing was initially scheduled for last week but pushed back at the request of the government.

An attorney for the state, Renaud Le Gunehec, described Shein as a “behemoth” that until recently operated in France with little regard for rules or underage users. There was “until four or five weeks ago complete indifference from Shein toward minors,” Le Gunehec said, referring to a lack of age verification measures.

Shein, founded in China and now based in Singapore, has faced fierce political pushback since it opened its first physical store at the BHV Marais in central Paris. French officials have accused it and other predominantly Chinese platforms that ship cheap clothing and goods to customers of selling illegal products and undercutting local businesses.

The public prosecutor’s office reiterated its opposition to the government’s suspension request, saying Shein had already taken action to remove the items in question when the summons was delivered and that the tribunal should base its decision on preventing future damage.

A decision in the case is expected on Dec. 19.

France has also lobbied for tighter controls across the continent. The European Commission last week requested information from Shein on its measures to protect minors and prevent the circulation of illegal products, prompted in part by reports sent by French authorities.

Separately, officials are pushing the European Union to increase customs duties on small packages two years earlier than planned. The measure, currently slated for 2028, would end a customs duty exemption for all parcels under €150 ($174) that has been key to the rapid growth of platforms like Shein that ship orders from abroad.