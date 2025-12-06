Dear Annie: The social weight of a plate

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I have a good friend “Amy,” who is a great lady. We’ve known each other for about 15 years, but we reconnected about two years ago and started attending events together, including dinners that range from casual to fine dining. We’re both in our late 40s and single. She’s a mom of three almost-grown adults who she raised without her ex-husband present, including financially. I have a lot of respect for her.

The issue is her table manners. I first noticed them when I invited her over for a casual cookout, and I just overlooked it. I’m not a snob, but I know others noticed how she was eating – for example, talking with food in her mouth with her elbows on the table and not returning condiments to the middle of the table for others to access easily. The way she held her utensils and kept her head almost in her plate was noticeable, and some people moved to another table.

I’m so embarrassed for her. She is an educated woman who grew up in a midsize city, so it seems she would have picked up some better manners. My daughter believes she is oblivious to herself. We really like Amy, and I tried to acquaint her with some eligible men to date, but her manners are so off-putting.

How can I help her polish her table manners without offending her? I have made deliberate yet subtle suggestions, but she doesn’t hear me. – Embarrassed at the Table

Dear Embarrassed: You’re right that table manners matter, but so does tact. Since you’ve already tried mentioning it without success, focus on scaling back your get-togethers, keeping them casual. If a situation calls for something more formal, decide if Amy’s the right fit for that setting before extending the invite.

If she ever asks you directly for advice on dating or, more broadly, on how she carries herself, that’s your cue to speak up kindly and more directly than you have before. Your daughter may be right that she’s oblivious to these social faux pas, or maybe she just doesn’t feel they carry that much weight. Either way, you can’t fix what she doesn’t want to change.

Dear Annie: I don’t normally write in, but your advice to “Balancing Burdens,” the woman who was on the fence about telling her stressed and busy daughter about the recurrence of her cancer, was spot-on. To this day, I regret that I was not with my mother when she died from heart disease.

It was Christmas, so I was busy with a thousand things and I didn’t think it was a big deal that she was going to the hospital for a “minor heart procedure.” She never woke up, leaving my dad – who was suffering from Parkinson’s – alone to cope. I wish I had known, and after that, I vowed to always be honest with my son and daughter about my health. – Miss My Mom

Dear Miss My Mom: Thank you for sharing your story. Even when people have good intentions behind their silence, like wanting to spare those they love from pain, it’s not as kind a choice as honesty. By coming clean, we allow our loved ones to share the weight of our burdens now instead of carrying the regret and sadness of them later.

