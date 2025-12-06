French, German and U.K. leaders to meet Zelenskyy Monday

James Regan Bloomberg

The leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on Monday to discuss U.S. efforts to reach a peace deal after Russia carried out another round of massive attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the meeting on Saturday in a post on social media in which he condemned the latest strikes by Moscow on energy and rail infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Russia is locking itself into an escalatory path and is not seeking peace,” he wrote, adding that “we must continue to exert pressure on Russia to compel it to choose peace.”

Macron, Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will assess the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing negotiations involving the U.S., he said.

The U.S. said Friday its negotiators had agreed with Kyiv on a “framework of security arrangements” and discussed what deterrence capabilities were needed as part of a deal to end the war with Russia. However, there was little indication of a major breakthrough.

Zelenskyy on Saturday said he spoke with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about the latest talks. The Ukrainian leader said in a post on social media that they “agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with the United States.”

Russia’s military launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight involving 653 drones and 51 missiles, according to Ukraine’s General Staff, leading to power outages in several regions. Ukraine said it hit Rosneft PJSC’s oil-processing facility in Russia’s Ryazan region.