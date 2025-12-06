Idaho men hold off South Dakota State on road 84-81

From staff reports

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Kolton Mitchell scored 22 points, including a clutch made free throw in the final seconds, to help Idaho beat South Dakota State 84-81 in Brookings, S.D.

The Jackrabbits drew within one point, 82-81, with eight seconds left after a pair of made free throws by Joe Sayler.

However, South Dakota State (5-5) was assessed a technical foul which led to Mitchell’s late free throw. Idaho’s Brody Rowbury added another free throw on the front end of a one-and-one to give the Vandals (6-3) a three-point cushion.

South Dakota State’s Jaden Jackson missed a game-tying 3-point attempt before time expired.

Jackson Rasmussen added 15 points for Idaho.

Idaho will up its competitive level when it travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Women

Idaho 84, Denver 54: Idaho women’s basketball returned to the win column on the road against Denver.

The Vandals (8-2) led by six after the first quarter and steadily built their lead, including a dominant second-half advantage of 47-26.

Washington State transfer Kyra Gardner led Idaho with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Hope Hassmann (14), Mary McMorris (12) and Ella Uriarte (10) also scored in double figures for Idaho.

Coryn Watts led Denver (3-6) with 15 points.

Denver led briefly in the first quarter before Idaho ended the period on a 7-0 run and never looked back.

Idaho will travel to face ACC opponent Cal on Wednesday at 7 p.m.