Prep roundup: Adrik Jenkin hits seven 3 for Colfax boys; Juju Lewis led Ferris girls with 19 points

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports basketball nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys

Colfax 62, Central Valley 61: Adrik Jenkin connected on seven 3-pointers totaling 31 points and the visiting 2B Bulldogs (3-0) edged the 3A Bears (2-1). Cameron Walls led CV with 14 points.

Mead 81, AC Davis 68: Brady Thornton scored 24 points and the Panthers (2-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-3) at Lewis and Clark High School. Karson Maze added 18 points for Mead.

Pullman 70, Ferris 64: Vaughn Holstad had 14 rebounds while scoring 23 points and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) defeated the Saxons (1-2). Sadrian Sartoe and Cole Floyd scored 14 points apiece for Ferris.

Shadle Park 59, Southridge 46: Christian Groth scored 16 points and the visiting Highlanders (1-2) defeated the Suns (0-1). Jose Tijerina led Southridge with 20 points.

West Valley (Yakima) 91, Lewis and Clark 69: Austin Birley scored 20 points and the visiting Rams (3-0) defeated the Tigers (1-2). Angus Gehn led LC with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Clarkston 68, Pendelton (Ore.) 36: Kendry Gimlin scored 26 points and the visiting Bantams (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs (0-1).

Hockinson 69, East Valley 55: The Hawks (1-1) defeated the visiting Knights (0-3). Malaki Nunn led EV with 11 points.

Girls

Ferris 59, Pullman 37: Juju Lewis scored 19 points with five assists and four rebounds and the Saxons (3-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-2). Brooke Chisholm added 16 points for Ferris. River Sykes led Pullman with eight points.

University 50, Richland 42: McKenzie Handran scored 20 points and the visiting Titans (1-1) defeated the Bombers (1-1).

Central Valley 57, Walla Walla 40: The Bears (3-0) defeated the visiting Blue Devils (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Southridge 77, Shadle Park 27: The Suns (1-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Pasco 48, Rogers 25: The Bulldogs (1-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-2). Details were unavailable.