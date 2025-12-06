Spokane scores first goal since October in 1-1 draw with Lexington

From staff reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A second-half goal from Emma Jaskaniec nearly saw Spokane escape Lexington with its first win since Oct. 12.

But with three minutes left, defender Madelyn Desiano, who entered the game in the 77th minute, fouled Lexington SC forward Amber Nguyen in the penalty box.

Addie McCain, the third-best goal scorer in the USL Super League, capitalized on the penalty kick to draw the game level and extend Lexington’s unbeaten streak to 12.

With its goal-leader, Ally Cook, out due to injury, Jaskaniec shined with six shot attempts, five clearances, two chances created, one tackle, and Spokane’s first goal since Oct. 30.

Jaskaniec, who had four first-half shots, nearly struck a right-footed attempt inside the penalty box in the first minute, but she put a little too much power underneath the ball, and it deflected off the cross bar.

The Zephyr began to gain momentum around the 10th minute and made an aggressive push into Lexington’s final third that ended with another shot attempt from Jaskaniec off a pass from Felicia Knox, but Katherine Asman ran out of her goal to make the save.

Six minutes later, Lexington forced Spokane to rely on its defense, as it responded with an aggressive push of its own, but the Zephyr’s back line, which has allowed 0.9 goals per game entering the match, prevented Lexington from attempting a shot.

In the 32nd minute, Ginger Fontenot passed to Haley Thomas on a give-and-go. Thomas tapped it back to a bolting Fontenot. Fontenot surged between multiple defenders and found Charley Boone at the top-right corner of the penalty box, and Boone passed the ball back to Fontenot.

Fontenot lobbed the ball to Jaskaniec, who headed the ball out-of-bounds.

Spokane and Lexington continued to trade blows in the second period, as Lexington outshot the Zephyr 11-7 in the final 45 minutes.

But it was Spokane who led the charge early.

At the 48-minute mark, Knox stole the ball, and passed it to Lena Silano. From 20 yards out, Silano launched a shot, but it was a notch too high and kissed the top of the cross bar.

On her fifth shot attempt of the night, Jaskaniec headed the ball off a lobbed cross from Silano, that floated over Asman, and dropped into the back-left corner of the net for Spokane’s first score in 339 minutes.

It was the first time that Lexington has allowed a goal before it has scored one of its own all year.

However, Lexington, which has netted 25 goals, a league-best, ramped up its offensive pressure, and converted the equalizer later in the second period.

Reese Tappan led Spokane’s defense with seven of its 24 clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. Sarah McCoy added five clearances, one tackle, and one interception, and Kelsey Oyler produced three tackles, and two interceptions.