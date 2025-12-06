Whitworth lets big lead slip, falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor

From staff reports

Whitworth squandered a 17-point lead as visiting Mary Hardin-Baylor dominated the second half to hand the Pirates their first loss, 92-90, on Saturday night at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (4-1) led 51-34 early in the second period, but the Crusaders (4-3) stormed back and went ahead by as many as 12 points late in the period, then denied a Whitworth rally.

The Crusaders outscored Whitworth 60-45 after halftime.

Forward Colton Looney led Whitworth with 23 points and eight rebounds. Guard Ben Nyquist had 20 points and forward Stephen Behil added 19 points, hitting a 3-pointer as time expired, and nine boards. The Pirates shot 50.8% from the field and 11 of 31 (35.5%) from 3-point range.

Guard Hudson Johnson had 25 points to pace the Crusaders, who shot 41.9% as a team and outrebounded the Pirates 50-36.