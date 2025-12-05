88-year-old grocery worker sheds tears after receiving $1.7 million donation

Ed Bambas, an 88-year-old Brighton resident and GM retiree, was teary-eyed Friday after receiving a $1.7 million from a viral Gofundme campaign. The effort was started by influencer Samuel Weidenhofer, who met Bambas while the octogenarian was working his shift in the Meijer in Brighton. Bambas spoke with media at Foguth Financial Group in Brighton. (Katy Kildee/The Detroit News/TNS)

Max Reinhart Detroit News

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Ed Bambas, 88, choked back tears Friday, saying he wished his late wife could be there as he received a donation of more than $1.7 million from online well-wishers.

“I cannot express any words to how thankful I am,” Bambas said during a check presentation in the lobby at Foguth Financial Group in Brighton.

The money was raised via an online fundraiser launched by Samuel Weidenhofer, a YouTuber, TikToker, blogger, and Instagram personality. Weidenhofer met Bambas while the octogenarian was working his shift in the Meijer in Brighton.

Weidenhofer thanked all the donors for helping make the early Christmas present to Bambas a reality.

“It’s an honor to do this,” Weidenhofer said, “a dream come true.”

Weidenhofer posted a video of their initial meeting on social media, which has since received hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, Weidenhofer tells Bambas that one of his coworkers at the grocery store nominated him to be the recipient of his next fundraising project.

During that first meeting, Weidenhofer gave the senior citizen $400 in cash as a tip.

Weidenhofer has said he started the GoFundMe fundraiser in order “to help Ed live the life he deserves to finally give him some relief, comfort, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing he can enjoy his later years without constant struggle.” He has said that too many older people, especially veterans, have to struggle to make a living.

Bambas is an Army veteran and widower of seven years who works full-time. The money is intended to help him pay for his living and medical expenses, as well as minor daily comforts.

Bambas told Weidenhofer he retired from General Motors in 1999 but lost his pension after the company filed for bankruptcy.

A GM spokesperson said the company generally does not share details about employees, but added that in 2012, salaried GM retirees receiving monthly pension payments were given several options, including continuing monthly lifetime payments or a lump-sum payout.

Starting in 2008, retirees older than 65 received a $300 monthly lifetime payment for supplemental Medicare coverage, said the spokesperson, who spoke on the condition that their name not be used.

“Mr. Bambas’ personal story is deeply moving, and it’s wonderful to see the outpouring of support for him. We are grateful for what he has contributed to GM and to our country,” the spokesperson added.

Bambas said Friday that most of the pension he received from GM was spent on medical care for his wife, who suffered from chronic illness “all her life” before passing.

“Thank you, honey,” the soft-spoken Bambas said Friday, when asked if he had anything he’d want to say to his wife.

He said Friday he plans to work “another month or two” at the grocery store before retiring for good.