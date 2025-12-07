Design Recipes: The Do’s and Don’ts for curb appeal

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

A home is often judged as much by what’s on the outside as by what’s on the inside. A home’s curb appeal helps set the tone, signaling care, design and maintenance to visitors and guests.

If you are looking for ways to maximize your home’s curb appeal, consider three key areas of focus: your home’s exterior, landscaping and lighting.

Do

Do maintain the exterior of your home. Tasks such as power washing, repainting and performing minor repairs can go a long way.

Do add warm touches such as potted flowers or plants or an attractive welcome mat.

Do layer your landscape. Choose plants that bloom in succession through the seasons and vary in height and texture for dimension.

Do consider native landscaping. Local plants thrive with less maintenance and help your landscape stay vibrant year-round.

Do light pathways and entrances. Illuminating key entry areas will help create welcoming focal points.

Don’t

Don’t ignore minor repairs. Peeling paint or broken items can become overwhelming if ignored.

Don’t over-improve for your neighborhood. While it is good to have a well-maintained house, be sure to add improvements that will increase resale value.

Don’t ignore landscaping. Landscaping is often expensive to both plant and maintain, but can go a long way as it relates to curb appeal.

Don’t follow trends. Instead of being trendy, select items that will be timeless.

Don’t forget to incorporate color. There are various ways to do this such as through finishes, hardware, textiles and even outdoor plantings.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”