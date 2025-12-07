Israel’s Netanyahu to discuss second phase of Gaza plan with Trump later this month

Trucks transport tanks on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, Nov. 18. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

By Alexander Cornwell Reuters

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the second phase of a U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza was close, but cautioned several key issues still needed to be resolved, including whether a multinational security force would be deployed.

Netanyahu, speaking to reporters alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Jerusalem, said that he would hold important discussions with President Donald Trump at the end of the month on how to ensure the plan’s second phase was achieved.

The prime minister’s office in November said that Trump had invited Netanyahu to the White House “in the near future”, although a date for the visit has not yet been made public.

Netanyahu said that he would discuss with Trump how to bring an end to Hamas rule in Gaza. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is entering its second month, although both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce agreement.

Netanyahu said that it was important to ensure Hamas not only upholds the ceasefire but also follows through on “their commitment” to the plan to disarm and for Gaza to be demilitarized.

Israel retained control of 53% of Gaza under the first phase of Trump’s plan, which involved the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel. The final hostage remains to be handed over are those of an Israeli police officer killed on October 7, 2023 fighting Gazan militants who had invaded Israel.

“We’ll get him out,” Netanyahu said.

Since the ceasefire started in October, the militant group has reestablished itself in the rest of Gaza.

German Chancellor: ‘Phase Two must come now’

According to the plan, Israel is to pull back further in the second phase as a transitional authority is established in Gaza and a multinational security force is deployed, Hamas is disarmed, and reconstruction begins.

A multinational coordination center has been established in Israel, but there are no deadlines in the plan and officials involved say that efforts to advance it have stalled.

“What will be the timeline? What are the forces that are coming in? Will we have international forces? If not, what are the alternatives? These are all topics that are being discussed,” Netanyahu said, describing them as central issues.

Merz said that Germany was willing to help rebuild Gaza but would wait for Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, and for clarity on what Washington was prepared to do, before Berlin decides what it would contribute but that phase two “must come now.”

Israel has repeatedly carried out air strikes since the ceasefire came into effect that it says are fending off attacks or destroying militant infrastructure. Gaza’s health ministry says 373 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire started. Three Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants.

Netanyahu: West Bank annexation remains a subject of discussion

Netanyahu said that he would also discuss with Trump “opportunities for peace”, an apparent reference to U.S. efforts for Israel to establish formal ties with Arab and Muslim states.

“We believe there’s a path to advance a broader peace with the Arab states, and a path also to establish a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbors,” Netanyahu said, asserting Israel would always insist on security control of the West Bank.

Trump has said he promised Muslim leaders that Israel would not annex the occupied West Bank, where Netanyahu’s government is backing the development of Jewish settlements.

The “question of political annexation” of the West Bank remains a subject of discussion, Netanyahu said.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Andreas Rinke, additional reporting by Steven Scheer and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens and Philippa Fletcher