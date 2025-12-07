Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go Instagram official

By KiMi Robinson USA Today

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are Instagram official.

The 41-year-old popstar on Dec. 6 posted a collection of photos and videos from her time in Tokyo, where she performed one of her last Lifetimes Tour concerts, and the post included snaps from her travels with Trudeau, 53.

Perry shared a selfie of herself and her rumored beau against the backdrop of vibrant Japanese foliage, as well as a video of the two experiencing Perry’s first taste of uni – the sex organs of sea urchins, sought after for their creamy texture – at a sushi bar.

Though the two have fueled speculation in recent months with occasional public outings, neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Trudeau, who served as prime minister starting in 2015 and announced his resignation amid political pressure in January, and his wife Sophie Grégoire announced their separation in August 2023. They share three children from their 18-year marriage.

Perry and ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, announced their split in July after nine years together.

In November, Perry released a new song titled “Bandaids” that appeared to touch on the end of her nearly decadelong relationship with Bloom as she sings about “bleeding out slow” due to a partner that was “letting me down” even after she “lowered my expectations.”

Perry and Trudeau have been romantically linked since the summer, when reports of a Montreal outing made headlines. Soon after, Trudeau was captured singing along at Perry’s Montreal concert as seen in videos posted to social media.

This article originally appeared on USA Today