‘Lest we ever forget’: Lilac City Pearl Harbor Survivors chapter commemorates 84th anniversary of attack

Vina Mikkelsen, wife of Pearl Harbor survivor Denis, watches as a member of her family adds a wreath to Spokane’s memorial monument to the attack. (Caroline Saint James/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Caroline Saint James The Spokesman-Review

A lei-clad crowd of veterans, widows, children and friends gathered at the Pearl Harbor Survivors Memorial Stone on Sunday to mark the Dec. 7, 1941, tragedy.

None of the region’s survivors are living, though retired U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Newberry read each of their names in his address.

“Eighty-four years ago, in sunny Hawaii on a Sunday like today … soldiers and sailors experienced the first attack of the greatest conflict this globe would experience, called the Greatest Generation,” Newberry, now the CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, read.

As Newberry spoke, the honor guard stood in line with the stone. Beside him lay a wreath that would later hold dozens of leis placed by those gathered.

“The memory of this day of infamy is not so distant for Spokane, because of one person with us,” he said.

He was speaking to Vina Mikkelsen, 94, the widow of survivor Denis, who died in 2013. She was seated in her wheelchair with her children at her side. Her voice was weak Sunday, but the former base commander noted in his speech that her legacy is strong.

“Remember that Pearl Harbor may be an echo in some American communities,” he said, “but it is not an echo here in Spokane, because of Vina and all here who have come to the (memorial) … that (former) Mayor (David) Condon helped make a reality to remind us that America must remain vigilant.”

Condon was in attendance, alongside former Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena general manager Matt Gibson. Gibson and Condon were credited with the stone placement, which helped to develop and preserve the chapter in Spokane.

The Lilac City Pearl Harbor Survivors Chapter was founded in 1963, and its activity has declined as its members have passed away. Events like Sunday’s memorial allow families and non-Pearl Harbor veterans to come together and remember.

Following a solemn bugle’s “Taps,” the crowd moved to a private banquet at Clinkerdagger to continue sharing stories and celebrating the history of the chapter.

Carol Hipperson, nonfiction historical author and event organizer, introduced attendees at the luncheon, including Mikkelsen; Marcy Kennedy Coulter, daughter of Sid, an 18-year-old seaman at the time; Debbie Fockler, daughter of Bob Ohnemus, who, alongside crewmates, used rifles and pistols to shoot down an enemy plane and target others; Bob Snider, the only civilian survivor in the region; U.S. Navy veterans Bill Beckerstrom and Larry Hogan, both 99; and Vietnam veteran Mike Jones.

As the event proceeded and conversations began, Newberry remarked, “It’s an honor to know them.”

“They’re the best people out there,” he said.