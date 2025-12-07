Mathis Preston scores, Linus Vieillard makes 28 saves; Spokane Chiefs send Seattle to fifth straight loss 4-1

The Spokane Chiefs entered Sunday’s game on a modest two-game win streak, finding renewed success with a power play that has struggled much of the season.

They kept the good vibes going on the road in Seattle.

Mathis Preston scored his 10th goal of the season, Linus Vieillard made 28 saves and the Chiefs sent the Thunderbirds to their fifth straight loss, winning 4-1 in a Western Hockey League game at ShoWare Center.

After a quick start, the Chiefs (15-14-0-0) jumped on top early with an even-strength goal at 6 minutes, 33 seconds into the first period. Ethan Hughes drove the net from the right wing and was denied, but defenseman Rhett Sather banged home the rebound past Seattle goalie Grayson Malinoski for his fifth goal of the season.

The Chiefs received the game’s first power -play opportunity a few minutes later, with Seattle’s Radim Mrtka off for holding, but couldn’t break through. Seattle were awarded a power play with 5:29 left in the period and the Chiefs killed it off.

It stayed that way until 4:17 left in the second period. The Chiefs saw their second power play go unrewarded, but just seconds after it expired Preston entered the zone and his snap shot beat Malinoski for his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

With 1 minute, 18 seconds left in the second, the Chiefs broke through on the power play. Chase Harrington played the puck around the Seattle net to Preston at the left point. Preston whipped it to Cohen Harris at the opposite point and his blast beat Malinoski high stick side for his fourth goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.

Spokane outshot Seattle through two periods 29-10.

The Thunderbirds (11-13-2-0) came out with renewed purpose in the third period, peppering Vieillard at every opportunity. They broke through on their 10th shot of the frame, with Braeden Cootes scoring his 10th goal of the season on a power play with nearly 10 minutes left in the game.

Seattle pulled its goalie in favor of an extra skater with 2:40 to go, but Owen Martin broke away for an empty-net goal with 59 seconds remaining.

Powering through: The Chiefs finished 1 for 4 on the power play and went 3 for 8 with the advantage over Friday and Saturday. The recent spate of success raises their season percentage to 9.9% (11 for 111), which is still last in the WHL.

New guy: Sunday morning the team announced it had acquired 20-year-old forward Logan Wormald from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for two third -round picks (Spokane 2026, Wenatchee 2026) and two fourth -round picks (Lethbridge 2026, Spokane 2028).

Wormald, the Hurricanes’ captain, has 14 goals and 33 points in 30 games this season and 99 career goals with 144 assists for 243 points in 266 games. He did not dress for Sunday’s game.