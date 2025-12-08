Locust Cider announces closure of Spokane taproom

The owners of Locust Cider and Brewing Co. recently announced that they closed their taproom in Spokane.

“We have made the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close four of our six taprooms,” owners Jason Spears and Patrick Spears wrote in a post this week.

The brothers, who founded the company in Woodinville Washington in 2015, opened the taproom at 421 W. Main Ave. in November 2019. It was located in a block of historical buildings that previously had included Durkin’s Liquor Bar, Austin’s Life Fire Barbecue, Madeleine’s Cafe & Patisserie and Sweet Peaks Ice Cream.

According to the post, the taprooms in Woodinville, two in Seattle and Spokane would close by the end of the year. But it’s website indicated that the Spokane taproom had already been permanently closed.

Locust Cider’s business in Gig Harbor will remain open “and we are hoping to establish a new managing partner in Fort Collins,” according to the posts.

Efforts to reach the Spears brothers were not immediately successful on Monday.